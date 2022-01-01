Rematch Badosa and Azarenka settled when Barty returns





The first major draw of the 2022 season is over and Adelaide International, a WTA 500 event, will see a remake of one of the best finals of the 2021 season, with Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa facing Victoria Azarenka in the round of first. Read: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Australian swing Led by World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Adelaide International prides itself on a field that includes five of the Top 10, including 2021 champion Iga Swiatek, No. 5 Maria Sakkari and No. 8 Badosa. Barty is set to play her first tournament since the US Open, having closed her phenomenal season to return home after New York. Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina complete the top eight seeds. As the two best seeds, Barty and Sabalenka have been neglected in the second round. Badosa beats Azarenka in the 3-hour final of Indian Wells: Highlights

Indian Wells 2021 The top of the draw is loaded, with Barty, Swiatek, Badosa, Ken, Petra Kvitova, Coco Gauff and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez competing for a positive start to the season. Barty could open her season against Gauff. The 17-year-old American faces a qualifier in the first round, with the winner facing the Austrians in the second round. The successful first round match features Badosa against Azarenka, with the winner to play either Kvitova or Australian character Priscilla Hon. In their first meeting, Badosa narrowly beat Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the BNP Paribas Open final last October. The first seeds in the lower half of the draw include Sabalenka, Sakkari, Rybakina and Svitolina. Set at number 3, Sakkari will open against the semifinalist of the French Open in 2021, Tamara Zidansek, while ranked no. 7, Rybakina will face the wild Australian letter Storm Sanders. Winner No. 8 Svitolina faces Anastasia Gasonova of Russia in the first round. The main draw starts on Monday, January 3 at 11:00 For the full lottery, Click here. The main draw at Adelaide International (WTA 500), where Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two places. 1R: A rematch of the Indian Wells final between Paula Badosa and Victoria Azarenka. pic.twitter.com/CjmAtyLcL6 WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 1, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2435185/adelaide-draw-badosa-and-azarenka-rematch-set-as-barty-returns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos