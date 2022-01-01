Tampa Bay travelers affected by nationwide flight delays and cancellations

By late Saturday morning, more than 2,400 flights to the U.S. had been canceled, according to FlightAware tracking service. Those passing through the Gulf of Tampa were not spared.

This is the highest overnight number to date since shortly before Christmas, when airlines began citing staff shortages for the rise of COVID-19 infections among crews. Delays added to a series of storms from Oklahoma to Pittsburgh. More than 12,000 flights to the US have been canceled since December 24.

At Tampa International Airport, 60 flights were delayed and 43 canceled since Saturday morning, spokesman Beau Zimmer said. Canceled flights account for about 11 percent of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The airport projected 72,000 people to cross on Saturday and about 80,000 on Sunday.

This is a very busy travel weekend, Zimmer said. People are trying to get home.

Southwest, Spirit and United Airlines have been the most affected for those passing through Tampa, but Zimmer recommends that people check with the airlines for their flight status before leaving for the airport.

According to FlightAware, 13 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours at St. Louis International Airport. Pete-Clearwater. Airport spokeswoman Michele Routh said that while she did not have immediate numbers, the airport was not without problems and many flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International were being redirected.

Winter weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights canceled at OHare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. The forecasts required nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.

Southwest Airlines, which has major operations in Chicago Midway and Denver, canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13 percent of its schedule, until noon. American, Delta, United and JetBlue cancel more than 100 flights.

SkyWest, a regional carrier operating flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, canceled more than 400 flights, or 21 percent of its timetable.

The airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots three or more of their regular paychecks for taking open flights by mid-January. Southwest and others have also increased the premium wage for some workers.