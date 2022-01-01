MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Michigan won the Orange Bowl coin toss.

And that’s the last thing that went well for the Wolverines in 2021.

A team that had barely lagged behind throughout the season – never more than four points – quickly plunged into a hole and only saw it deepen the rest of the way. Michigan’s appearance in the semifinals of the Football College Playoff did not go as planned, the Wolverines’s season ended Friday night with a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

“Congratulations to Georgia. “They played a heck of a game at all stages.” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “I liked the way our boys fought. It was not our best, but it certainly was theirs. “They played extremely well.”

By any measure, the figures were bad. The Wolverines came in allowing 316 yards per game; Georgia had 330 in the first half. Wolverine’s biggest deficit throughout the season was four points; Georgia was 7-0 up after seven games. The Wolverines had lagged behind for a total of 44 minutes in 2021; Georgia was in the lead for 56 minutes in this match alone.

They lost the tournament 3-0, gave up four bags while not scoring any, and the much-talked-about match against the force – Michigan’s running match against Georgia’s defensive front – was almost a discrepancy, with the Wolverines of held in a low season 88 feet on the ground.

All of this added to the fifth consecutive loss for Michigan, the school’s worst drought since a series of seven-bowl losses in the 1970s.

“Obviously, it’s very frustrating now,” Said Michigan center-back Cade McNamara. “We gave him everything we had and we won tonight.”

The Wolverines had a huge home field advantage on Friday – Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and Orange Bowl, is owned by Stephen Ross, a Michigan alum and massive donor to his school. Of the approximately 66,000 fans in attendance, two-thirds appeared to be wearing corn and blue. They could even use the Dolphins sideline, which probably pleased Rossin endlessly.

Most of those Michigan fans were gone long before this one ended. It was 34-3 before the Wolverines found the last zone for the first time in the final minutes, too late for anything important.

“We achieved great things this year, and although it is a disappointing way to finish it, we did great things this year.” said Josh Ross, who led Michigan with 11 hits. “And we can not forget that.”

He is right. Once the sting of this loss goes away, it will be easy to see that Michigan has made massive strides forward in 2021.

The Wolverines went 2-4 last season, a completely forgotten year during year 1 of the pandemic. They did not rank to start this season, did not enter the Top 10 until October and then reached second place in the polls. Hex State Ohio was finally settled after Michigan beat its rival. A team selected to finish fourth when the season started – namely fourth in the Big Ten East – finished as one of the last four teams to stand in the race for the national title.

The invasion of Georgia does not change that. However, that shows how much work remains to be done if the Wolverines are to return to the top of college football.

Michigan entered the standings in the middle of the second quarter, with a short goal on the field that reduced the deficit to 17-3. The Wolverines had Georgia face a third and 3rd in subsequent possession, possibly ready to retrieve the ball immediately.

Jo.

Georgias James Cook landed on the right side and pulled in a 53-meter pass from Stetson Bennett, the only reason it was not a collision was because Cook had to slow down a bit because the ball seemed to be a bit snatched. The Bulldogs settled for another goal on the field to regain the 17-point lead and it was another small opportunity that Michigan let go.

A wiretap followed, and in Georgia’s next possession, Bennett knocked no one down. He found Jermaine Burton with a 57-meter pass, bringing the score to 27-3 as the first half – and, indeed, Michigan season – came to an end.

That said, when it was over, Harbaugh looked straight ahead.

“To me, it feels like a start,” said Harbaugh. “It feels like a start.”