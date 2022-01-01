Durham Police publishes list of ‘ridiculous’ 911 calls of 2021





Durham Regional Police has published a list of “most ridiculous and non-urgent” 911 calls received in 2021. It includes a long-distance car complaint, help finding a Wi-Fi password, and trying to find the COVID-19 test results. Police said they published the list to raise awareness of 911 misuse, which could possibly delay someone who has a serious emergency getting help. Read more: Guelph police receive nearly 50 911 accidental calls in 24 hours Here is a list of the funniest 911 calls received by Durham police this year: One caller complained that a car with a Taco Bell was too long. One person called after their kitchen was flooded and was advised to contact their insurance company. Because the callers did not like that answer, they dialed 911 a second time and repeated the same thing. The kids called 911 to ask if the operator’s refrigerator was working. One parent asked police to “scare” their son who was talking to them. A caller asked police to help find their Wi-Fi password. One parent asked officers to come and force their son to give them the new Wi-Fi password after he changed it. One caller requested the results of his COVID-19 test. An Uber driver was upset that a customer had not arrived in their vehicle after 10 minutes of waiting. A cat was stuck in a tree. One person called 911 to request the non-emergency DRPS number. A customer of a pizza shop called to complain that they received a wrong order and wanted the business to be charged because they would not make a new pizza. A caller could not get out of a parking garage after the car ate their money. Trends Hollywood icon Betty White and TV golden girl dies at 99

Ontario reports the fourth daily record with more than 18,400 new cases of COVID Durham Police said their 911 communicators answer an average of 600 calls a day. The story goes down the ad “Before calling 911, please remember it is for police emergencies, medical or fire, which means there is an immediate threat to someone’s health, safety or property,” police said. DRPS 911 / Communications Unit has published a list of the funniest 911 non-emergency calls for 2021. Please do not misuse 911. Full story: https://t.co/JuDqtztUoi pic.twitter.com/5NjBTYN8JN – Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 31, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

