International
Laugh at the store: Israel’s favorite supermarket comes to international television audience
Grocery Store: The land of shopping carts, food corridors and cashiers, is one of the few places where Israelis of all walks of life come into contact with each other, a perfect little microcosm of society.
Life in super, as it is known in Hebrew, is the premise of “Checkout” (“Cup Rash” in Hebrew), the successful comedy film that reached the Emmys International 2021 and is now being played (with subtitles) on the “Netflix Hebrew.” ChaiFlicks available in US, Australia and New Zealand.
Of course, ChaiFlicks is not Netflix or Apple TV, HBO Max or Amazon Prime, any of the other broadcast platforms where Checkout creators Yaniv Zohar and Nadav Frishman would like to see their show, now distributed by Yes Studios.
“Do you think she is very Israeli?” asked this journalist.
Hard to say. It is extremely Israeli, and yet extremely well known to anyone who has ever bought it at a grocery store.
The show takes place in Chief Yissachar, a small imaginary supermarket chain located in the town of Yavne, with a cast of colorful characters played by some of the country’s funniest actors and comedians.
The smart Noa Koler is Shira, the somewhat ignorant store manager, obsessed with management techniques that have little effect on her staff. She heads the ridiculous Keren Morin as the world treasurer Kochava, who rules the house.
There is also Amir Shurush as Ramzi, Shira’s right-hand man, an avid Arab assistant; Daniel Styopin and Yaniv Swissa as jokers, Russian butcher and butcher, Anatoly and Nissim; Aviva Nagosa as the Ethiopian treasurer Esti, often a comic sheet for Kochava, and Dov Navon as Amnon Titinski, the minced bachelor professor who is always looking for a bargain, or a self-righteous fight, or possibly both.
The close-up episodes, under 30 minutes, deal with the disasters, entertainment and jokes that occur every day at Shefa Yissachar, while cleverly highlighting the well-known tropics, archetypes and racial and ethnic clashes within the Israeli public.
Creators Yaniv Zohar and Nadav Frishman spent a lot of time weaving through local supermarkets as they wrote this weird, comic and real sitcom.
“Standing in line, everyone is equal, whether you have a million dollars or you are poor, everyone is in the same boat,” said Zohar. “The supermarket is about money, food and lines. It’s the Israeli idea of paradise. “
“Conflict creates comic material,” Frishman said.
The two are currently working on the fourth season of “Checkout” for Kan 11.
“We got the distribution rights because we love it so much,” said Danna Stern, CEO of Yes Studios, which has produced Israeli television hits such as Fauda, Shtisel, On the Spectrum and other local hits.
The show was almost unknown during its first season, seen mostly by children as it aired on Israel’s Channel Education, before temporarily switching to the now-defunct Channel 10. The first season moved on afterwards tek Kan, where it became available for online broadcasting and gained a significant following, leading to two more seasons and national acclaim.
“It was a secret phenomenon in the beginning,” said Amit Stretiner of July-August Productions, who co-created the show. “It was the series that no one knew.”
It was Stretiner who first commissioned Zohar and Frishman to write the series, seeking a new sketch comedy show for the education station.
Launching a humorous show on the particular channel provided the opportunity to test new talent, even avant-garde ideas, Stretiner said. “When you go to a commercial channel, you have to be very precise, know the tone and the premise,” he said.
He contacted Frishman and Zohar, who had some ideas, including a sketch show about life in a small supermarket.
The creators initially thought of a series of consecutive comedy sketches, until Frishman saw a documentary about police and fire heroes and suggested creating a mockery of supermarket heroes.
This idea led to Kupa Rashi’s regular interviews now off-camera with supermarket staff, moments when one of the characters is sitting on a sofa, describing their reactions to any given situation in the style of television reality.
“We were thinking about free moments to film, but we were also trying to find a way to tell the story,” Frishman said.
The two creators love realistic comedy, Zohar added, citing some of their favorites, such as “Modern Family,” “Parks and Fun,” and “The Office.”
“When you make a joke, he has to feel real, with all the silence and quiet comedy,” he said.
What they did not expect was the zeal with which the Israelites, adults and children, greeted the show.
“Social media spread the word about this show,” Stretiner said. “The children brought it to their parents because they had seen it on the Education Channel.” Families started reuniting together, people dressed up as characters at Purim celebration, and Kan’s Facebook group for the show now has more than 100,000 followers. Posts there include viewers ’stories at the supermarket and their photos of strangely shaped fruits and vegetables (a special pampering of Ramzi).
The show is a success, Stretiner said.
“Each of them represents something very clear and the public is familiar with those characters,” he said. “It’s very close to humor, whether you laugh or not.”
The message of “Checkout” is clear, added Neil Friedman of ChaiFlick.
“We’ve all been to that checkout line and it’s a very common, everyday experience that was important to me,” said Friedman, who bought Checkout from its distributor, Yes Studios, as the new TV series. Israeli ChaiFlicks for the month. of November.
“Each of the characters represents a certain part of the Israeli gestalt. That’s probably the biggest thing about the show. “It’s just a human portrayal of different kinds of people from different parts of Israel.”
Sources
2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/laughs-in-store-israels-favorite-supermarket-comes-to-international-tv-audiences/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]