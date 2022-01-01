Laugh at the store: Israel’s favorite supermarket comes to international television audience

Grocery Store: The land of shopping carts, food corridors and cashiers, is one of the few places where Israelis of all walks of life come into contact with each other, a perfect little microcosm of society.

Life in super, as it is known in Hebrew, is the premise of “Checkout” (“Cup Rash” in Hebrew), the successful comedy film that reached the Emmys International 2021 and is now being played (with subtitles) on the “Netflix Hebrew.” ChaiFlicks available in US, Australia and New Zealand.

Of course, ChaiFlicks is not Netflix or Apple TV, HBO Max or Amazon Prime, any of the other broadcast platforms where Checkout creators Yaniv Zohar and Nadav Frishman would like to see their show, now distributed by Yes Studios.

“Do you think she is very Israeli?” asked this journalist.

Hard to say. It is extremely Israeli, and yet extremely well known to anyone who has ever bought it at a grocery store.

The show takes place in Chief Yissachar, a small imaginary supermarket chain located in the town of Yavne, with a cast of colorful characters played by some of the country’s funniest actors and comedians.

The smart Noa Koler is Shira, the somewhat ignorant store manager, obsessed with management techniques that have little effect on her staff. She heads the ridiculous Keren Morin as the world treasurer Kochava, who rules the house.

There is also Amir Shurush as Ramzi, Shira’s right-hand man, an avid Arab assistant; Daniel Styopin and Yaniv Swissa as jokers, Russian butcher and butcher, Anatoly and Nissim; Aviva Nagosa as the Ethiopian treasurer Esti, often a comic sheet for Kochava, and Dov Navon as Amnon Titinski, the minced bachelor professor who is always looking for a bargain, or a self-righteous fight, or possibly both.

The close-up episodes, under 30 minutes, deal with the disasters, entertainment and jokes that occur every day at Shefa Yissachar, while cleverly highlighting the well-known tropics, archetypes and racial and ethnic clashes within the Israeli public.

Yaniv Zohar (left) and Nadav Frishman, the creators of ‘Checkout’, known in Hebrew as the ‘Rash Cup’ on Kan 11 (Courtesy of Kan 11)

Creators Yaniv Zohar and Nadav Frishman spent a lot of time weaving through local supermarkets as they wrote this weird, comic and real sitcom.

“Standing in line, everyone is equal, whether you have a million dollars or you are poor, everyone is in the same boat,” said Zohar. “The supermarket is about money, food and lines. It’s the Israeli idea of ​​paradise. “

“Conflict creates comic material,” Frishman said.

The two are currently working on the fourth season of “Checkout” for Kan 11.

“We got the distribution rights because we love it so much,” said Danna Stern, CEO of Yes Studios, which has produced Israeli television hits such as Fauda, ​​Shtisel, On the Spectrum and other local hits.

The ‘Rash Cup’ cast of characters called ‘Checkout’ in the US: Ramzi (left), shop manager Shira, cashier Kochava, butcher NIssim (back row), Titinsky, Anatoly and Esti (Courtesy Yes Studios)

The show was almost unknown during its first season, seen mostly by children as it aired on Israel’s Channel Education, before temporarily switching to the now-defunct Channel 10. The first season moved on afterwards tek Kan, where it became available for online broadcasting and gained a significant following, leading to two more seasons and national acclaim.

“It was a secret phenomenon in the beginning,” said Amit Stretiner of July-August Productions, who co-created the show. “It was the series that no one knew.”

It was Stretiner who first commissioned Zohar and Frishman to write the series, seeking a new sketch comedy show for the education station.

Launching a humorous show on the particular channel provided the opportunity to test new talent, even avant-garde ideas, Stretiner said. “When you go to a commercial channel, you have to be very precise, know the tone and the premise,” he said.

He contacted Frishman and Zohar, who had some ideas, including a sketch show about life in a small supermarket.

The creators initially thought of a series of consecutive comedy sketches, until Frishman saw a documentary about police and fire heroes and suggested creating a mockery of supermarket heroes.

This idea led to Kupa Rashi’s regular interviews now off-camera with supermarket staff, moments when one of the characters is sitting on a sofa, describing their reactions to any given situation in the style of television reality.

Noa Koler as Shira, ‘Checkout’ (Courtesy ChaiFlicks) store manager

“We were thinking about free moments to film, but we were also trying to find a way to tell the story,” Frishman said.

The two creators love realistic comedy, Zohar added, citing some of their favorites, such as “Modern Family,” “Parks and Fun,” and “The Office.”

“When you make a joke, he has to feel real, with all the silence and quiet comedy,” he said.

What they did not expect was the zeal with which the Israelites, adults and children, greeted the show.

“Social media spread the word about this show,” Stretiner said. “The children brought it to their parents because they had seen it on the Education Channel.” Families started reuniting together, people dressed up as characters at Purim celebration, and Kan’s Facebook group for the show now has more than 100,000 followers. Posts there include viewers ’stories at the supermarket and their photos of strangely shaped fruits and vegetables (a special pampering of Ramzi).

The show is a success, Stretiner said.

“Each of them represents something very clear and the public is familiar with those characters,” he said. “It’s very close to humor, whether you laugh or not.”

It’s a complete package with the “Cup Rashit” grocery store model known as “Checkout” in the US (Courtesy Yes Studios)

The message of “Checkout” is clear, added Neil Friedman of ChaiFlick.

“We’ve all been to that checkout line and it’s a very common, everyday experience that was important to me,” said Friedman, who bought Checkout from its distributor, Yes Studios, as the new TV series. Israeli ChaiFlicks for the month. of November.

“Each of the characters represents a certain part of the Israeli gestalt. That’s probably the biggest thing about the show. “It’s just a human portrayal of different kinds of people from different parts of Israel.”