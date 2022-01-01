FLORIDA KEYS TREASURY AND COIN CONSTRUCTION EXPERTS SPEAK AT INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE





Two experts on sunken ships, archeology and antique coins in the Florida Keys recently spent a week in Cartagena, Colombia for Cartagena MMXXI, the 3rd International Convention of Historians and Numismatists. (A numismatist specializes in coins and coins, says Wikipedia.) R. Duncan Mathewson and Carol Tedesco discussed their work and research on Lady of Atocha, Spanish gallon that destroyed Key West in 1622 loaded with silver and gold coins, emeralds and other treasures found by Mel Fisher’s “Golden Crew” of treasure divers in 1985. Numismatic News reported on the congress, writing: When the main cultural deposition of the gallon of 1622 Lady of Atocha was discovered by divers working for treasure hunter Mel Fisher near Key West, Florida in 1985, among his assets was a large load of silver coins, similar to which had never been seen before. The discovery also brought a surprise to historians: confirmation that hand-struck silver coins were produced in present-day Colombia Nuevo Reino de Granada as early as 1621, a fact that some had suspected but had no evidence to prove.This year, from December 1 to 5, 400 years after the creation hit by the logging conflict in Cartagena and Santa Fe de Bogota, currency experts and history enthusiasts from around the world, including six from Florida, gathered in the seaport of Colombia. city ​​for Cartagena MMXXI 3rd International Convention of Historians and Numismatists, where they explored and celebrated this fascinating point in time along with other key moments in numismatic history. The convention attracted historians and numismatists from more than 20 countries on three continents. On the roof of the historic Casa de la Moneda (coinage house) in Cartagena, Colombia are Bolivian-based Daniel Oropeza Alba, co-founder of the convention; Florida-based archival research expert Jorge Proctor; Key West and Gainesville-based coin and coin curing expert for shipwrecks, Carol Tedesco; and Glenn Stephen Murray Fantom, Spain-based historian and numismatist. DANIEL OROPEZA ALBA / Contributed

