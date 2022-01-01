Travel along our wineries to the northern Michigan Peninsula in December and you will see weak brown sticks twisted and released along acres of cage rows. A shredded blanket of mud or snow wet from the rain covers the feet; the sky is a pale speck of coal.

Threaded vines look so desolate in late December that one would guess over the summer that these vines turn into abundant life? In the fall, their fruits fill the world with high bubble flutes that evoke dancing with high spirits until dawn, black silk and glitter, pumps with stiletto heels, tuxedos and Cary Grant.

Since its modest birth in a Benedictine abbey in Rheims, France, champagne has had an sometimes scandalous but always divine history. The champagne midwife was Dom Perignon, the blind master of the Abbey cellar until 1715. Perignon discovered that if he tightly shut off the wine that had not finished fermentation, the volatile carbon dioxide gas could not escape.

French champagne is a magical but highly maintained mistress. It requires more attention and care than any other summer. Champagne is made from a traditional blend of chardonnay grapes, pinot noir and pinot meunier, all indigenous to the Champagne region. Workers collect grapes by hand, sorting them to dispose of those that are moldy, broken, or unripe. Unlike all other wines, these grapes go immediately to be crushed (but not crushed) before their skin breaks and loses fluid. Workers pour this first press, known as cuvee, into temperature-controlled bins. A few weeks later, when the natural fermentation has calmed down, the tasters mix the wines from different bowls.

After mixing, the new raw wine continues to reside in curved bottles and receive a dose of sugar and yeast. This dose creates a second fermentation in the bottle. The wine stays in the cellar one to four years. As the wine matures, it creates tremendous pressure equal to a bus tire and pours sediment.

Historically le remueur, a skilled worker, gently turned and turned the bottles down until, after a month or two, the sediment was collected in the cork. When the sediment had fallen, he, plus the cork came out. This process once required skilled workers who dipped the neck of each bottle into an icy brine bath, cut the wire holding the cap, and let it fly with its pile of ice and sediment. Now the machines perform recovery or sliding and disassembling.

A car fills the space with another dose of smooth wine and sugar and a new cork. The amount of sugar in this second dose determines whether the champagne will be Brut (no more than 1.5 percent sugar), Extra Sec (1.2 to 2 percent), Sec (1.7 to 3.5 percent). ) and Demi Sec (3.5 to 5 percent). The cheaper the champagne, the sweeter it will be.

Although France is the birthplace of champagne (sparkling wine produced by second-bottle fermentation), we have one of the best sparkling wine producers in the country here in Leelanau County. Larry Mawby of L. Mawby Vineyards near Suttons Bay produces bubble bottles through the traditional French method known as the Champenoise method. Although Americans may call sparkling wine that produces American champagne, Mawby prefers to call his creations sparkling wines.

Elsewhere in the world champagne only applies to French sparkling wines traditionally produced in the Champagne region. French sparkling wines from other regions are called crmant.

Each country has a different name for their sparkling wines, Mawby said. In Spain they are known as cava, in Italy as spumante and in Germany as sect.

Mawby advises not to spend your hard-earned money on a big name to impress. Instead, look for small homes and impress your guests with taste. Whatever your origin of sparklers, it requires slow taste. Get some advice from Lily Bollinger:

I drink champagne only when I am happy and when I am sad. Sometimes I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company, I consider it mandatory. I make it small if I’m not hungry and drink it when I’m. Otherwise never touch it. Unless I’m thirsty.

How to treat summer with bubbles

Cool, but do not freeze your bubble. To open it, tilt the bottle 45 degrees and release the wire around the stopper. Cover a napkin over the cork and slowly, gently turn the bottle away from the cork. A wonderful pop informs you about vitality and rich spirit. The napkin will protect your guests from a cork faster than light. Enjoy the sour aroma of a good sparkling wine. Pour your gas into cold tulip-shaped cups in half and serve with delicious biscuits, nuts, caviar or strudel with butter.

Holiday salad with champagne vinaigrette

Prepare this blood orange salad for a festive look.

Serves four

1 batch T. Dijon mustard

1 T. champagne vinegar

2 T. champagne

6 T. vaj canola

6 T. extra virgin olive oil, as needed

1 peeled pomegranate

1 large juicy pink grapefruit

1 bunch of watermelon, large stalks thrown, washed and dried

1 head Bibb lettuce or butter, peeled and gently chopped leaves

3 T. toasted nuts, lightly crushed

In a small bowl whisk together the mustard, vinegar and champagne. Slowly pour the oils. Arrange them with salt and pepper. Put the dress aside.

Break the pomegranate into its ornate berries and place in a bowl. (You can do this in a bowl filled with cold water.) With a sharp cooking knife cut the top and bottom of the grapefruit skin. Place on one of the flat sides. Cut from the top around the fruit curve to the bottom, cutting off the skin and white core. When you have removed all the skin and core, divide the fruit into a bowl. Slope your knife and make V-cuts between the membranes to loosen the grapefruit pieces. Set these aside with the liquid. Mix 1 tablespoon of grapefruit juice to taste, add a pinch of sugar to the vinegrette if desired.

Crush the cabbage and lettuce in a bowl; keep chilled until ready for dinner. Toss the greens with a little sauce. Gather the greens into four plates. Divide evenly and arrange the grapefruit pieces on each plate. Sprinkle each salad with pomegranate seeds and nuts. Serve. Spend extra clothing on any restaurant.

Granita orange champagne

This is a kind of harsh, crunchy but so refreshing syrup.

Serves 4 to 6

1/2 C. sugar

2 1/2 C. fresh orange juice

1 1/2 C. dry champagne

Place a 9-inch by 13-inch metal baking dish in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Combine sugar and 1 cup orange juice in a saucepan. Heat it gently until the sugar melts. We remove it from the fire and invite it. Combine the cooled sugar syrup with the remaining orange juice and champagne. Put in the pan you have placed in the freezer. Cool until ice forms around the edges of the pan, about 30 minutes. Remove the pan and beat the ice with a fork to shred. Put it back in the fridge for another 30 minutes and repeat every 30 minutes until it is completely frozen, for a total of about 2 hours. You can do this the day before.

Larry Mawbys Steamed Potatoes

Larry suggests that you try to steam every vegetable this way. He likes to use his rice pot to steam potatoes.

Serves 4

1 C. or more good quality sparkling wine or leftover champagne

2 kg potatoes with red skin, rubbed and cut into cubes

Pour sparkling wine into a saucepan with a tight lid. Throw in a steamer basket. Bring the liquid to a boil. Add the potatoes. Boil until the fork softens, about 10 minutes.

Grate the potatoes on a plate and arrange them with salt and pepper. A slice of butter would be nice on top. Or a little caviar if you have any around.