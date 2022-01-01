Omicron softens global New Year celebrations, less clock ball drop in Times Square

January 1 (Reuters) – The coronavirus variant Omicron softened New Year’s celebrations in much of the world, with Paris canceling its fireworks display, London transferring it to television and New York City shortening its holiday season. famous ball drop in Times Square.

The illuminated ball made of Waterford crystal panels slid into its post at midnight in Times Square, but only 15,000 spectators were allowed in the official viewing area instead of the usual 58,000.

A year ago, the newly available vaccine offered hope that the COVID-19 pandemic could be under control by early 2022. Instead, Omicron’s sudden arrival has led to an increase in coronavirus cases across the globe. .

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Infections worldwide hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected daily between December 24 and 30, about 100,000 more at the previous peak posted Wednesday, according to Reuters data. Deaths, however, have not increased in nature, bringing hope that the new variant is less deadly.

New York City reported a record 44,000 cases on Wednesday and another 43,000 on Thursday, prompting some critics to question whether the festivities should take place at all.

But officials decided that an outdoor party with people vaccinated, disguised, and socially isolated was safe and a better option than the virtually free celebration that took place in 2021.

“I would be lying if I said I was not worried,” said Sue Park, a Columbia University student who was one of 15,000 allowed to see in person. “I definitely think it’s worth it to come and celebrate. It will be more meaningful to be in the crowd.”

Elsewhere around the globe, events were reduced or completely eliminated, such as with traditional fireworks over the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

Midnight passed in Paris without a scheduled fireworks display or DJ set, after city officials canceled planned events in the Champs-Elysees following the advice of a science panel that stated mass rallies would be very dangerous.

In the Netherlands, where outside groups of more than four people are detained, police dispersed several thousand people who had gathered defiantly in Amsterdam’s central Dam Square, the ANP news agency reported.

But in London, where a fireworks display and a light show were canceled in October, officials announced on Friday that the show would come to life on television after Big Ben sounded in the New Year for the first time since 2017 after a restoration.

The BBC images of the fireworks showed very light vehicle traffic and virtually no personal spectators.

Entertainers gather during New Year celebrations in Times Square as the coronavirus variant of the Omicron continues to spread in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, USA, January 1, 2022. REUTERS / Dieu-Nalio Chery Read more

Earlier, Britain published a study of one million cases that found that those with Omicron were about one-third more likely to need hospitalization than those with the previous dominant Delta variant. The results were “in line with the encouraging signs we have already seen,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical consultant at the UK Health and Safety Agency.

In the wake of encouraging data, Cape Town abruptly lifted a curfew just in time for the New Year, as South Africa became the first country to declare that its Omicron wave had peaked – and without a huge increase in deaths.

South Africa had initially raised the alarm about the new variant of the fast-spreading coronavirus that was competing around the world.

“I just hope Cape Town turns into the old Cape Town we all knew about,” said Michael Mchede, manager of a hard rock cafe near the white sands of Camps Bay Beach, which was excited to get the place ready. to expect a sudden bash.

Hours ago, the Australian city of Sydney also celebrated the New Year with something like this, as spectacular fireworks shone in the harbor above the Opera House.

People in Madrid lined up for hours to enter the main square Puerta del Sol, where the celebrations continued with numerous security checkpoints, mandatory masks and capacity at 60% of normal levels.

Saul Pedrero, a 34-year-old clerk, made the trip from Barcelona, ​​which has some of Spain’s strictest controls, including a curfew at 1am.

“It looks like another place. Here you can do everything and nobody says anything,” he said.

A lavish display of fireworks illuminated the festivities, which the Spaniards mark by stuffing 12 grapes in their mouths to accompany every hour of midnight.

In Asia, celebrations were mostly cut short or canceled. In South Korea, a traditional midnight bell ceremony was canceled for the second year as celebrations were banned in Tokyo’s shimmering Shibuya entertainment district, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida went on YouTube to encourage people to wear masks. And limit numbers to holidays.

China, where the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019, was on high alert, with the city of Xian under isolation and New Year’s events in other cities canceled.

(This story was recreated to fix the “pole” spelling in the second paragraph.)

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting from Reuters offices; Written by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Nick Macfie, Rosalba O’Brien, Chris Reese and Neil Fullick

Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.