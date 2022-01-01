International
NL reports 442 new COVID-19 cases to start 2022 after health minister tests positive for virus
Newfoundland and Labrador are starting the year with another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases.
In a Twitter post posted Saturday afternoon, the Department of Health and Community Services said there are 442 new cases of the virus.
Most of the cases, 233, are in the Eastern Health region.
There are 146 new cases in the Labrador-Grenfell health region, 35 in the Central Health region and 22 in the Western Health region.
Six people tested positive for COVID through laboratories outside the regional health authorities.
One person is in the hospital.
Health Minister John Haggiesays tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms. In a Facebook post Saturday night, Haggie said she is being isolated but feeling good.
There are a total of 2,150 active cases of the virus and 4,680 tests have been completed as of Friday.
Saturday marks the fifth day in a row for a new overnight record in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Eastern Health is shifting resources towards responding to COVID
Starting Tuesday, Eastern Health says it will make changes to services in St. Louis.
In a statement Friday, the health authority said the focus will be on urgent and urgent care at the Center for Health Sciences, St. Louis Hospital. Clare’s Mercy and the Miller Center.
Urgent, cardiac and cancer surgeries will continue and all radiation and chemotherapy appointments will continue, along with maternal fetal assessment and prenatal appointments.
Medical imaging will continue with priority, where patients will be contacted if their appointments are canceled.
For all other appointments only those patients whose appointments are extended will be contacted. Eastern Health said that if you are not contacted, your appointment is canceled.
Labrador-Grenfell Health implemented changes to its services Friday to also help support pandemic response.
