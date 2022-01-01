United Airlines offers triple payments for pilots in the midst of travel chaos





United Airlines said Friday it will offer triple pay for pilots taking extra flights as bad weather and the omicron variant continue to hit the airline industry, with thousands of flights canceled since Christmas. A flight operations executive with the company, Bryan Quigley, said in a staff note taken from NBC News that the pilots would earn three and a half times their salary for additional flights between December 30 and January 3. They will receive triple pay for the extra flight between January 4 and 29, the note said. Quigley called the offer “significant” and said the company reached an agreement with the Airline Pilots Association in a bid “to do everything we can to take care of our customers during this challenging time”. Since December 23, United, Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines and other carriers together have canceled more than 10,000 flights, reported CNBC. Companies have blamed winter weather and rising sick calls as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads to the United States and the world. On Friday, nearly 1,600 flights were canceled in and out of the United States, according to tracker Flightaware. In Denver, where a storm was expected to drop to half a foot of snow, the airport recorded the most cancellations in the world, with 157 as of Friday afternoon. While the temporary pay rise is in effect in United, the leave requirements for pilots will remain the same, as will the number of hours they are allowed to work, a company official said. The official could not provide further details on what these limits are, but said: “The main thing is that most pilots have room in their schedules (within limits) to take extra trips, and this gives them extra compensation if they choose do that.” The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether the deal could leave their pilots dangerously exhausted.

