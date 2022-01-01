New Year brings more canceled flights for air passengers – NBC4 Washington





For air travelers, the new year started where the old one left with a lot of disappointment. By the late hours of Saturday afternoon in the East Coast, more than 2,600 flights to the U.S. and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to the FlightAware tracking service. This is the highest overnight number in the U.S. since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staff shortages for the rise of COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 flights to the US have been canceled since December 24. However, Saturday breaks were not just because of the virus. Winter weather made Chicago, where forecasts required 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow, the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were canceled at OHare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports due to the forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating in the Midway that strong winds and blowing snow make it difficult for aircraft to quickly return to the air. Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its timetable. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines canceled more than 200 flights each and United Airlines canceled more than 150. SkyWest, a regional carrier operating flights under the American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express names, stopped 480 flights, a quarter of its schedule. A spokesman blamed the weather in Chicago, Denver and Detroit and the COVID-19 diseases. Among international carriers, China Eastern canceled more than 500 flights, or about a quarter of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its timetable, according to FlightAware. Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from vacation trips, is also becoming difficult. More than 1,900 flights, including more than 1,000 in the US, were canceled by late Saturday. A winter snowstorm with heavy snow is expected to march northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots three or more of their regular paychecks for taking open flights during most of January. Spirit Airlines reached an agreement with the Flight Training Association for double pay for cabin crews by Tuesday, a union spokeswoman said. When winter weather hit the Northwest Pacific earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any non-essential travel that was planned over the weekend. With full flights during the New Year holiday, the airline said it was not sure it could reschedule stranded passengers for at least three days. Airlines hope to pay extra and reduced schedules to spend them on holiday holidays and in the heart of January, when travel demand usually falls. The seasonal decline may be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still stranded. Travelers who got stuck on the road instead of the sky also faced challenges. Transport officials in the Midwest warned drivers that a mixture of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

