Karen Eileen (Rogers) Love, 65, of Roaring Spring, passed away Monday, surrounded by loved ones, after a four-year battle with brain cancer. She was born in Abington to parents Eileen Gyllenhaal Rogers and Gordon Rogers. She married Bruce Love at New Jerusalem General Church in Bryn Athens in 1983 and had two children, Timothy and Alysia. In early 2011, Karen became the legal guardian of her five-year-old niece, Kylie, whom she raised as a daughter.

Karen grew up and was educated in Bryn Atyn, a 1977 graduate of the New Church College Academy. She was a leader of all trades and explored her interests in numerous professions. Everyone who knew Karen would agree that she was very creative. Her passion for art was expressed through teaching ballet to children, baking special event cakes and sewing for a doll company. She was ahead of fashion in her new life, and was even asked to model her outfits for college art classes. Her avant-garde artistic side, along with her ability for computer graphics, resulted in the development of a variety of multimedia marketing for several Bucks County companies and institutions. She used her love of the arts to create a richer children’s preparation program at a Beautiful Spring church, where she taught for many years. She also served in a similar capacity at Garver YMCA in Spring Spring. Karen was a gentle spirit, but also known for her humor and quick wit. As one who tried hard to avoid conflict and ease tensions around her, she discovered (as a child) that humor was often a great tool for easing the mood and used it to help her siblings. avoided some disciplinary action. She enjoyed sculpting, crafting, baking, gardening, traveling, dancing, singing, reading the Bible, and spending time with family. She also loved and was quite adept at searching for family history and finding long-lost branches and secrets of the family tree. She found joy in sharing her many talents and gifts with others, including her love for God. Karen has left behind her husband, Bruce; children, Tim (Michelle) Love and Aly (Josh) Love-Bartley; grandchildren: Kylie Love, Gannon and Arielle Bartley; father, Gordon Rogers; siblings: Sandra (Jim) Pellani, Susan (Ron) Chapman and Kenneth (Michelle) Rogers; father-in-law, Karen (Chris) Zech and Russ (Debbie) Love; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Rogers; and father-in-law, Robert and Myra Love. Karen will be fondly remembered long after her death. Her memories will give to those who recognized her strength as we grieve her loss. A local Life Celebration service will take place at 11 a.m. today, January 1, 2022, at the Brothers Memorial Church in Martinsburg, with Chris Garretson in attendance. The reception will continue. Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to: John’s Way Medical Equipment Ministry, 137 Church Hill Lane, Martinsburg, PA 16662, 814-793-0999; or online at clovercreekcob.org/content/johns-way-medical-equipment-ministry. The arrangements are from The Good Funeral Home, Altoona.

