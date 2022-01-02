Views of 2021 | News, Sports, Work

International
Thirty-four candles shine in jars placed in the sand at Kalama Park in Kihei to represent the 34 people in Maui who died of COVID-19 over the past year. The life commemoration held on the evening of March 6 included a candle for a person whose death was announced earlier that day. Prior to the silent vigil, participants waved signs along South Kihei Road demanding the use of masks and other pandemic security measures. On other days in the same country, different groups waved signs denouncing the mandates of vaccines and masks. It was all part of a year that saw a small majority of Maui county residents selected to be vaccinated and a vocal minority staged rallies and marches against the mandates and leaders seeking them. This move against the mandate expanded to include an effort to remember Maui county mayor Michael Victorino, who was unable to collect the required amount of signatures during the first round. A second signature collection attempt was pending as the year closed.
PHOTO TWO: The turbulent year of 2021 is personified by Oahu rodeo clown Guy “Li’l Guy” Yoshimura as he is blown up by a bull during the July 4 Makawao riot at the Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda on July 4. Yoshimura was caught unaware while the paniolo was removing the bull from the arena long after he removed his potential rider from the seat. Sitting down from his short unharmed flight, Yoshimura took off his hat and shrugged in front of the crowd as if to say that everything was at work one day. Isolated from society and staged in front of a limited number of spectators, the riot was one of the first significant public events to be held in Maui after more than a year of pandemic cancellations and restrictions.
PHOTO THREE: Retired 2nd District Court Judge Rhonda Loo celebrates in her courtroom after concluding her final case on May 28th. The year 2021 also saw the 2nd District Court chief Richard Bissen retire, with his final day this week. Viti also swore in Kirstin Hamman as a 2nd District Court judge and Christopher Dunn and James Rouse were sworn in as District Court judges.
PHOTO FOUR: Maui Police Department Chief Tivoli Faaumu (background) looks like an honorary guard of Sgt. James Terry (foreground, left), Sgt. Trinidad Alconcel and officer Antal Kapas fold the flag they lowered on his last day at work on April 30th. In a similar ceremony held Dec. 15, Terry and Kapas raised the flags of the United States and the State of Hawaii for the swearing in of the new MPD chief, John Pelletier.
PHOTO FIVE: A Hawai Electric team removes a tree from Kaupakalua Street during a devastating storm on March 9th. The storm was one of two systems that caused widespread damage in Maui in 2021.
PHOTO SIX: Sixth-grader Iao school student Hawana Ka’aihue, 11, accused of grabbing a cut-out of a garden hose while competing against other children in a beach flag game during the La Ho’iho holiday ‘i Ea at Kaanapali beach held in July. 31. Organizers said 200 flags were flown over Kaanapali and Puu Kekaa beaches during the event which encouraged Hawaiians to celebrate their ancestral claims to the beach that has become popular with tourists. The annual celebration marks the day on July 21, 1843 when Union Jack landed in Oahu and was replaced by the Hawaii flag, thus ending a brief upheaval by British soldiers and symbolizing the return of sovereignty to Hawaii and Kamehameha III. Several other events were held in 2021 that denounced hypocrisy and the possibility of a post-pandemic return to business as usual in Hawaii.
PHOTO SEVEN: Departing passengers stand in a long line winding almost all the way to the baggage claim area of Kahului Airport as they wait to pass the TSA examination on August 6th. The increase in visitors in August saw Maui arrivals rise to levels close to pre-pandemic record levels.
Maui News / MATTHEW THAYER Photos
