North Korea’s Kim Jong Un talks about food and five-year plan in his speech celebrating 10 years as leader





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un closed his 10th year in power with a speech that mentioned more tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to state media reports on Saturday.

North Korea’s top goals for 2022 will be the rapid start of economic development and the improvement of people’s lives as it faces a “great struggle for life or death,” Kim said in a speech Friday at the end of the Summit. 4th Plenary of the 8th Central Committee of Workers. The Korean Party (WPK), which launched on Monday. The meetings coincided with the 10-year-old anniversary of Kim effectively taking over the leadership of the country after the death of his father in 2011. Kim has used previous New Year speeches to make major political announcements, including launching important diplomatic engagements with South Korea and the United States. But summaries of his speech published in the North Korean state media did not specifically mention the United States, with reference only to unspecified discussions of inter-Korean relations and “foreign affairs.” The internal focus of the speech highlighted the economic problems Kim faces at home, where self-imposed anti-pandemic blockades have left North Korea more isolated than ever, with international aid organizations warning of possible shortages. food and a humanitarian crisis. “The main task that the Party and our people will face next year is to provide a secure guarantee for the implementation of the five-year plan and to bring about a significant change in the declared development and standard of living of the people,” he was quoted as saying. Kim. Kim spent most of his speech detailing household issues from an ambitious rural development plan to people food, school uniforms and the need to crack down on “non-socialist practices”. The big focus on rural development is likely to be a populist strategy, said Chad O’Carroll, founder of NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks North Korea. “In general, Kim may be aware that revealing sophisticated military development plans while people are suffering from food shortages and difficult conditions outside Pyongyang may not be a good idea this year,” he wrote on Twitter. Saturday’s state media report cited the development of the “ultra-modern weapons system one after another” as a major achievement last year, and said Kim called for strengthening national defense to deal with an unstable situation. international. Foreign analysts have said a tractor factory he discussed in the speech is likely to be used to build missile launchers, and North Korea is believed to have expanded its arsenal despite the blockages. Reports of Kim’s speech did not mention the United States calling for denuclearization talks, or pushing South Korea for a statement to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War to resume those negotiations. North Korea has previously said it is open to diplomacy, but that US proposals seem empty as “hostile acts” such as military exercises and sanctions continue. (REUTERS)

