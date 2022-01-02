Air India announces the resumption of additional flights to Germany from 19 January





International flights Latest news today: Air passengers planning to fly to Germany in the New Year, here comes the good news for you. Air India on Saturday announced the resumption of additional flights between India and Germany from 19 January 2022. In particular, these flights will operate under the air bubble agreement signed between the two countries.Read also – International flights: Over 2,000 flights canceled on US New Year’s Day as Omicron cases rise According to the schedule announced by the airline, Air India will operate additional flights from Frankfurt to Bengaluru every Friday from January 19, 2022 to March 25, 2022. Read also – Maharashtra government waives property tax on housing units up to 500 square meters in Mumbai #FlyAI: Air India will operate additional flights from Frankfurt to Bengaluru every Friday from January 19 to March 25, 2022. Reservations are open through the website of AI, Reservation Offices, Call Center and Authorized Travel Agents. – Air India (@airindiain) December 31, 2021 Read also – International flights: Dubai makes random RT-PCR test a must for air passengers. What does it mean for Indians? Furthermore, Air India will also operate direct flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt from 19 January 2022 to 25 March 2022. #FlyAI: Air India will operate non-stop flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt from January 19 to March 25, 2022. Mumbai – Frankfurt – Wednesday and Friday Frankfurt – Mumbai – Wednesday Reservations are open through the Air India website, booking offices, call center and authorized travel agents. – Air India (@airindiain) December 31, 2021 Air passengers should keep in mind that Air India will operate 2 weekly flights from Mumbai Frankfurt every Wednesday and Friday; while the flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai will be operated on a weekly basis every Wednesday. In a statement, Air India said reservations for flights between India and Frankfurt are open and can be booked through the Air India website, Booking Offices, Call Centers and Authorized Travel Agents, as well as online booking sites . Last year, Air India had launched direct flights to Germany from October 26, after the two countries reached an equal agreement on flights to be operated by India and Germany airlines under the air bubble pact. While Lufthansa operated 10 weekly flights of three to Mumbai and Bengaluru, four to and from Delhi and, Air India operated seven weekly flights five to and from Delhi and two to Bengaluru. Development for the resumption of additional flights comes at a time when India has extended the suspension of international flights until 31 January. Amid growing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month decided not to resume scheduled international flights. However, this suspension will not apply to all international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA, he said. It should be noted that scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” agreements with selected countries since July 2020.

