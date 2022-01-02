This is just my type (writer) | News, Sports, Work

Last month, an article on the front page of the Mirror written by Patt Keith titled “Back to basics” covered the passionate work of Sarah Everett, a Hollidaysburg resident, for rescuing and restoring old-fashioned typewriters. In the middle of the column was a picture of a royal machinery of the 1940s. I inherited one of them.

In 1941, my much older sister, Alma, bought a Royal typewriter – with a carrying case – in order to learn to write and look for a job as a secretary. Unfortunately, she died in a car crash the following year and the kingdom gathered dust in our house.

The only time it caught my attention was when I, a 7-year-old, treated it like an exotic toy, hitting the keys for fun and turning the cart just to hear “thing” implying his position ready.

The ability to write came when my mom ordered me to take an elective class in high school.

I protested saying that only girls got the typewriter and I would be the only boy in the class, which turned out to be true. She insisted strongly, wanting to take advantage of owning the car.

As it turned out, writing was the most rewarding skill I learned in high school.

Two days after graduating from high school in 1952, I interviewed the Director General of Mirror JE “Ted” Holtzinger for what I hoped would be a job as an oppressor. In the middle of the session, he asked me if I knew how to write. When I responded positively, he offered me a job as a practical journalist. My mother was excited. Her little boy Jimmy would go to work with coat and tie.

My editorial experience was short-lived when I decided to enroll in Penn State.

During my four years there, I am convinced that my term papers and other written assignments were given extra credit because I clearly printed them at Royal. Most of the other students sent handwritten letters, which were much more difficult for the professors to decipher.

At my Navy, at my first duty station in Naples, Italy, I was being considered as a shore patrol officer or crypto communications officer, which required printing skills. Thankfully, I was assigned to communication because of my ability to write.

I took my Royal Portable to graduate schools where I saved hundreds of dollars in secretarial fees by printing my theses and dissertation submissions.

I had cleaned and refurbished the car over the years. Digging oil and fat were the most common problems. Finding technicians still working on manual typewriters was a chore.

I finally switched to an electric typewriter and then to a computer word processor. But I kept Royal as a backup.

In 2014, 72 years after I first played with it, and without using it for nearly 40 years, I turned it into a cargo store. After not finding a buyer, Royal became the property of the shop for disposal in a way I do not know and do not want to know.

I should have kept it for sentimental reasons.

James Wentz is a Kove historian and retired naval officer. His column appears every month.