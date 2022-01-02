International
This is just my type (writer) | News, Sports, Work
Last month, an article on the front page of the Mirror written by Patt Keith titled “Back to basics” covered the passionate work of Sarah Everett, a Hollidaysburg resident, for rescuing and restoring old-fashioned typewriters. In the middle of the column was a picture of a royal machinery of the 1940s. I inherited one of them.
In 1941, my much older sister, Alma, bought a Royal typewriter – with a carrying case – in order to learn to write and look for a job as a secretary. Unfortunately, she died in a car crash the following year and the kingdom gathered dust in our house.
The only time it caught my attention was when I, a 7-year-old, treated it like an exotic toy, hitting the keys for fun and turning the cart just to hear “thing” implying his position ready.
The ability to write came when my mom ordered me to take an elective class in high school.
I protested saying that only girls got the typewriter and I would be the only boy in the class, which turned out to be true. She insisted strongly, wanting to take advantage of owning the car.
As it turned out, writing was the most rewarding skill I learned in high school.
Two days after graduating from high school in 1952, I interviewed the Director General of Mirror JE “Ted” Holtzinger for what I hoped would be a job as an oppressor. In the middle of the session, he asked me if I knew how to write. When I responded positively, he offered me a job as a practical journalist. My mother was excited. Her little boy Jimmy would go to work with coat and tie.
My editorial experience was short-lived when I decided to enroll in Penn State.
During my four years there, I am convinced that my term papers and other written assignments were given extra credit because I clearly printed them at Royal. Most of the other students sent handwritten letters, which were much more difficult for the professors to decipher.
At my Navy, at my first duty station in Naples, Italy, I was being considered as a shore patrol officer or crypto communications officer, which required printing skills. Thankfully, I was assigned to communication because of my ability to write.
I took my Royal Portable to graduate schools where I saved hundreds of dollars in secretarial fees by printing my theses and dissertation submissions.
I had cleaned and refurbished the car over the years. Digging oil and fat were the most common problems. Finding technicians still working on manual typewriters was a chore.
I finally switched to an electric typewriter and then to a computer word processor. But I kept Royal as a backup.
In 2014, 72 years after I first played with it, and without using it for nearly 40 years, I turned it into a cargo store. After not finding a buyer, Royal became the property of the shop for disposal in a way I do not know and do not want to know.
I should have kept it for sentimental reasons.
James Wentz is a Kove historian and retired naval officer. His column appears every month.
Sources
2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2022/01/thats-just-my-typewriter/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]