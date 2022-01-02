Calgary police escort undisciplined passengers identified as members of Russian off-flight hockey team





Calgary Police were called to Calgary International Airport on Friday night to help evacuate many passengers from a scheduled flight. The call came around 5:45 p.m., when a disturbance was reported on an Air Canada flight. In a statement, police said passengers were asked to get off the plane because of a concern involving many passengers in the cockpit. Police confirmed to Global News that alcohol was involved. Read more: The 2022 Junior World Championship was canceled due to the increase in COVID cases Passengers on board the plane were writing on Twitter about the delayed flight and identifying the offenders as members of the World Junior Hockey Team, which was in Alberta for the 2022 World Junior Championship. The story goes down the ad Two hours late so far on the Calgary flight to Frankfurt. The Russian Junior team was on their backs, trying to smoke cigarettes, not wearing masks, not listening to their escorts. The police filled the plane. We all had to get off while they and their luggage were removed. – Dr. Kathleen Scherf (@DrScherf) January 1, 2022 Kathleen Scherf was sitting in the business class, next to which she said she believed they were two Russian coaches. Trends Ontario reports the fourth daily record with more than 18,400 new cases of COVID

Trump’s Comments Advertising COVID-19 Vaccines Raise Anger Among His Loyal Supporters They were very difficult to deal with the flight attendants, she told Global News. They would not stay in their place. They would not wear the mask. One of them was steaming… They both had loud music coming out of their iPhone – like not headphones but playing – and they kept getting up to hug each other. Scherf said the flight had been sitting on the asphalt, delayed for more than an hour and a half, when police gathered on the plane and all passengers were asked to disembark. The story goes down the ad I have never been in a situation where there was a security planning. So it was quite interesting and just shocking that these young people carried hundreds of passengers that I did not have a connecting flight but others had, which they lost. There were thousands of kids in flight, many of the crew would have been affected by this just because they were young people full of testosterone. Shortly afterwards, most of the passengers boarded again and the flight departed. The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled the rest of the tournament on December 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement sent by email Saturday afternoon, the IIHF said it was gathering further information on the incident from the relevant authorities and would refer the incident to the IIHF Ethics Board to determine whether the Russian National’s actions violated the IIHF Code of Ethics. By decision of the IIHF Ethics Board, the incident will be referred to the IIHF Disciplinary Board for sanction. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

