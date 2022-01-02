Cathay Pacific fires two air crews for violating COVID-19 rules





A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 aircraft approaches to land at Singapore Changi International Airport, June 10, 2018. REUTERS / Tim Chong Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HONG KONG, Jan 1 (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s main carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Saturday that two of its air crews, who tested positive for the Omicron variant, were fired for violating medical supervision rules. Cathay said five of her air crew had tested positive after their return to Hong Kong from duty and the case investigation had shown a serious breach of protocol by some of those individuals. Read more “Failure to comply with medical supervision regulations will lead to disciplinary proceedings. Two of the individuals are no longer employed by Cathay Pacific,” the carrier said in a statement. He did not provide further details. Regulations include passing a period of home quarantine after the flight. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “The actions of these individuals are extremely disappointing, as they undermine the exemplary commitment and compliance shown by our over 10,000 air crews,” Cathay said, adding that he would work closely with health authorities to strengthen public health protections. Hong Kong health officials said Friday that the coronavirus Omicron variant has passed some of the world’s toughest restrictions on COVID-19, with the city reporting its first cases outside its strict quarantine system. The government said Saturday it was investigating eight other Omicron cases. (https://bit.ly/3EK3UV8) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Donny Kwok; Edited by Alex Richardson Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/cathay-pacific-sacks-two-aircrew-breaching-covid-19-rules-2022-01-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos