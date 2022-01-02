The US and Russia face deep differences ahead of talks with Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) After fierce talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin over the gathering of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, both sides insist they hope a way to ease tensions could be opened during diplomatic talks set for January.

But with less than two weeks before the meeting of senior US and Russian officials in Geneva, the gap is deep and the prospect of finding a way out of the crisis faces no shortage of complications.

Biden told reporters Friday that he advised Putin when they spoke by phone the day before that future talks could only work if the Russian leader stepped down, not escalated the situation in the coming days. The US president said he also sought to make it clear to Putin that the US and allies were ready to strike Russia with punitive sanctions if the Russians further invade Ukraine.

“I made it clear to President Putin that if he made more moves in Ukraine, we would have tough sanctions.” We will increase our presence in Europe with NATO allies.

Meanwhile, Biden’s national security team on Friday turned its attention to preparations for the Geneva talks, scheduled for January 9th and 10th, to discuss the gathering of some 100,000 Russian troops on its border with Ukraine.

The Geneva talks, which will be led by the United States by senior State Department officials, are scheduled to be followed by Russia-NATO Council talks and a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Biden is scheduled to speak by telephone Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders plan to review preparations for future diplomatic engagements, according to the White House.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed Canadian Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday on the Biden-Putin call and discussed preparations for future talks.

The next two weeks will be difficult, said Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland who was senior adviser to Eastern Europe to Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. The Biden administration has done a pretty credible job of outlining, framing the negotiations. “But the most difficult test has not yet come, because Putin will continue to engage in threats and on the verge of seeing how determined we are.”

As Biden reiterated that he was ready to impose sanctions that would resonate throughout Russia, Kremlin officials redoubled their warning to Biden to make a colossal mistake that could have major consequences for an already strained US relationship. -Russian.

A senior Putin aide on Friday reiterated that Russia stands by its demands for written security guarantees. Moscow wants to codify that any future NATO enlargement should exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, and urges the alliance to remove offensive weapons from countries in Russia’s neighborhood.

“We will not allow our initiatives to be drowned in endless discussions,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state-run RIA-Novosti news agency. If no constructive response comes at a reasonable time and the West continues its aggressive course, Russia will have to take all necessary measures to maintain a strategic balance and remove unacceptable threats to our security.

The Biden administration and NATO allies have made it clear that Russia’s demands are not initial.

Seemingly unrealistic rhetoric has led some in Washington to wonder how effective the talks can be.

Following the Biden-Putin call, a group of 24 former U.S. national security officials and Russian experts, a group that includes several officials who have served in the Obama administrations, George W. Bush and Clinton issued a statement urging called on Biden to immediately and publicly impose fines on Russia if Putin continued to take military action.

The signatories of the statement included several former US ambassadors, including Fried, Russian envoys Michael McFaul and Alexander Vershbow, and Ukrainian envoys Steven Pifer and John Herbst.

We believe that the United States should, in closer consultation with its NATO allies and Ukraine, take immediate steps to influence the Kremlin’s cost-benefit calculations before the Russian leadership chooses further military escalation. wrote the group. Such a response would include a package of large and painful sanctions that would be implemented immediately if Russia attacks Ukraine. Ideally, the outline of these sanctions would now be communicated to Moscow, so that the Kremlin has a clear understanding of the magnitude of the economic blow it will face.

The Russians, for their part, continue to argue that they are facing an existential threat to Ukraine.

Lavrov on Friday noted an increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and an increase in the number and scope of joint military exercises conducted by Western powers with Ukraine, accusing the Kiev regime of course perceiving this support as a white card for use of force. He added that Russia will protect its citizens living in eastern Ukraine.

As for the residents of Donbas, where hundreds of thousands of our citizens live, Russia will take all necessary measures to protect them, he said. An adequate response will be given to any possible military provocation from Kiev against Donbas.

Russia supports a separatist insurgency in the eastern Donbas region that has killed more than 14,000 people since its inception in 2014. In recent years, Russia has offered citizenship to those living in the region.

Simon Miles, a diplomatic and international Cold War historian at Duke University, said it would be wrong for the White House to allow Russia to unilaterally set the pace for what will unfold.

Whatever the U.S. can do to keep the Russians on their hind legs, instead of allowing the Kremlin to set the agenda, will be important to secure a favorable solution, Miles said.

–

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.