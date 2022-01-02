South Australia registers 2,298 new cases of COVID, with seven people in intensive care

The daily burden of COVID cases in South Australia has continued to rise, with the state registering 2,298 new infections.

Main points: There are 82 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital in SA

There are 82 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital in SA The number of patients in the ICU has increased to seven

The number of patients in the ICU has increased to seven The Prime Minister said that the situation around a Port Augusta explosion seems less serious than initially thought

There are now 82 people in hospital with COVID-19 in SA, including seven people in intensive care.

“We are very much within our current capacity,” said Prime Minister Steven Marshall.

“Currently we have seven people in the ICU and there is still a movement inside and outside.

“We see a lot of admissions, but also a lot of people are leaving the hospital on a daily basis as their conditions have stabilized.”

The figure 2298 is higher than yesterday’s previous record of 2108, while the number of patients in the hospital has also increased by 11 since yesterday’s reporting.

UPDATES: Read our review of the latest COVID-19 pandemic news

Hundreds of children are involved in active state cases.

Only 17 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized a week ago.

Emergency elective surgeries have since been canceled to free up space in the healthcare system.

SA Prime Minister Steven Marshall says the hospital system has the capacity to respond. ( ABC News )

The SA opposition today was sharply critical of the delays in updating the list of state exposure sites, which, as of Sunday afternoon, had not been updated since Monday, despite thousands of cases since then.

“It’s been almost a week now since we’ve had any notices on display,” said Occupational Health spokeswoman Chris Picton.

“We’ve had thousands upon thousands of cases in the last week, but we’ve not seen for many, many days now a listed exposure site.

“There are a considerable number of exposure sites, but our contact tracking has not been at the right level.”

The number of prison cases is increasing

Mr Marshall today expressed disappointment with a drop in vaccination rates on New Year’s Day and urged South Australians to reserve for the booster as soon as possible.

“Most vaccination clinics across South Australia were reporting that there was a lot of spare capacity,” he said.

“My strong advice to the people of South Australia is that we are massively increasing our vaccination capacity in South Australia today, another 1000 meetings were made available in Wayville. [clinic].

“We really need to see each of them involved. There are now tens of tens of thousands of people who need to get their amplifier.”

Amplifiers are mandatory at SA for front-line health workers.

Most of the prison cases are in Mobilong. ( ABC News: Brant Cumming )

The number of COVID infections from outbreaks in the state prison system has risen to 60, most of them in Mobilong inmates.

A prison staffer in Port Augusta also tested positive.

Despite the quarantine move home since the SA borders reopened, medi-hotels will be held for the foreseeable future.

“We still need medi-hotels for people who are not vaccinated, they still have to do 14 days of medical hotel supervision,” Mr Marshall said.

“But we are also using part of our capacity for people who cannot be safely quarantined at home. They may have a large vulnerable family, they may have special needs.

“We have retained the vast majority of all our medium-capacity hotels in the country [because] “We are still a few weeks away from the peak of this disease and we must take all possible precautions.”

Medical hotels like Tom’s Court remain an integral part of the state’s response to COVID, the prime minister said. ( Tomi Court Hotel )

Late yesterday, police confirmed that a woman was arrested after allegedly violating quarantine requirements at a medical hotel in Adelaide on Thursday.

Police said the woman left a medical hotel on King William Street in the CBD around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and then went to a house in Rostrevor.

The 31-year-old was charged with violating the Emergency Management Act and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates’ Court later this month.

Situation in Port Augusta ‘not so serious’

On Saturday, it was discovered that an explosion at a clearing center in Port Augusta had spread to three residents and a staff member.

Cases were identified after the virus was detected through sewage testing.

But today, Mr Marshall said 32 to 35 close contacts of the positive staff member had so far returned negative results, following rapid antigen testing.

“The situation we reported yesterday about Port Augusta is not as serious as we thought,” he said.

“It seems like we have avoided a bullet with a very vulnerable community.”

Mayor Brett Benbow said Port Augusta authorities were monitoring the cases at a local clearing unit. ( ABC: Gabriella Marchant. )

These individuals will receive the necessary care in Port Augusta, instead of being transferred to Adelaide as previously planned, the prime minister said.

Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow said local authorities will work closely with SA Health.

“Once the borders were opened, unfortunately, we knew this kind of thing would eventually happen,” he said on Saturday.

“We just have to stay calm now and try to contain it.”

“It was another time,” says the prime minister

Asked if he regretted the decision to ease border restrictions in November, Mr Marshall went on to defend the state roadmap for COVID, saying Omicron was not considered a concern until a few days later.

“It was another time,” he said.

“We opened our borders on November 23 in line with the model of the Doherty Institute and, honestly, if it were not for Omicron it would be almost a textbook opening.”

As part of the state plan for COVID-Ready presented ahead of the border abolition, the SA government announced that Parkwyn Private Hospital could provide backup capacity.

The SA opposition today called on the government to use it.

“Eleven weeks later, this hospital is completely closed. No patients are in this hospital,” said Chris Picton.

“It is not being used for any clinical care. At the same time, we are seeing absolute chaos happening in our health system.

“We need to make sure every possible resource is being used throughout our health system, including what was promised.”

But Mr Marshall dismissed suggestions that the current demand had reached the critical threshold that would require the use of Parkwynd.

“If we ask for further flexibility of the system with Parkwynd, we will put it in place,” he said.

“Parkwynd is not suitable for the ICU, so it is possible that we will change the use of Parkwynd in the right way.”

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 54 seconds 1 m 54 s How accurate are rapid antigen tests?

The form is being uploaded …