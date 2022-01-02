International
South Australia registers 2,298 new cases of COVID, with seven people in intensive care
The daily burden of COVID cases in South Australia has continued to rise, with the state registering 2,298 new infections.
Main points:
- There are 82 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital in SA
- The number of patients in the ICU has increased to seven
- The Prime Minister said that the situation around a Port Augusta explosion seems less serious than initially thought
There are now 82 people in hospital with COVID-19 in SA, including seven people in intensive care.
“We are very much within our current capacity,” said Prime Minister Steven Marshall.
“Currently we have seven people in the ICU and there is still a movement inside and outside.
The figure 2298 is higher than yesterday’s previous record of 2108, while the number of patients in the hospital has also increased by 11 since yesterday’s reporting.
Hundreds of children are involved in active state cases.
Only 17 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized a week ago.
Emergency elective surgeries have since been canceled to free up space in the healthcare system.
The SA opposition today was sharply critical of the delays in updating the list of state exposure sites, which, as of Sunday afternoon, had not been updated since Monday, despite thousands of cases since then.
“It’s been almost a week now since we’ve had any notices on display,” said Occupational Health spokeswoman Chris Picton.
“We’ve had thousands upon thousands of cases in the last week, but we’ve not seen for many, many days now a listed exposure site.
“There are a considerable number of exposure sites, but our contact tracking has not been at the right level.”
The number of prison cases is increasing
Mr Marshall today expressed disappointment with a drop in vaccination rates on New Year’s Day and urged South Australians to reserve for the booster as soon as possible.
“Most vaccination clinics across South Australia were reporting that there was a lot of spare capacity,” he said.
“My strong advice to the people of South Australia is that we are massively increasing our vaccination capacity in South Australia today, another 1000 meetings were made available in Wayville. [clinic].
“We really need to see each of them involved. There are now tens of tens of thousands of people who need to get their amplifier.”
Amplifiers are mandatory at SA for front-line health workers.
The number of COVID infections from outbreaks in the state prison system has risen to 60, most of them in Mobilong inmates.
A prison staffer in Port Augusta also tested positive.
Despite the quarantine move home since the SA borders reopened, medi-hotels will be held for the foreseeable future.
“We still need medi-hotels for people who are not vaccinated, they still have to do 14 days of medical hotel supervision,” Mr Marshall said.
“But we are also using part of our capacity for people who cannot be safely quarantined at home. They may have a large vulnerable family, they may have special needs.
Late yesterday, police confirmed that a woman was arrested after allegedly violating quarantine requirements at a medical hotel in Adelaide on Thursday.
Police said the woman left a medical hotel on King William Street in the CBD around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and then went to a house in Rostrevor.
The 31-year-old was charged with violating the Emergency Management Act and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates’ Court later this month.
Situation in Port Augusta ‘not so serious’
On Saturday, it was discovered that an explosion at a clearing center in Port Augusta had spread to three residents and a staff member.
Cases were identified after the virus was detected through sewage testing.
But today, Mr Marshall said 32 to 35 close contacts of the positive staff member had so far returned negative results, following rapid antigen testing.
“The situation we reported yesterday about Port Augusta is not as serious as we thought,” he said.
“It seems like we have avoided a bullet with a very vulnerable community.”
These individuals will receive the necessary care in Port Augusta, instead of being transferred to Adelaide as previously planned, the prime minister said.
Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow said local authorities will work closely with SA Health.
“Once the borders were opened, unfortunately, we knew this kind of thing would eventually happen,” he said on Saturday.
“We just have to stay calm now and try to contain it.”
“It was another time,” says the prime minister
Asked if he regretted the decision to ease border restrictions in November, Mr Marshall went on to defend the state roadmap for COVID, saying Omicron was not considered a concern until a few days later.
“It was another time,” he said.
“We opened our borders on November 23 in line with the model of the Doherty Institute and, honestly, if it were not for Omicron it would be almost a textbook opening.”
As part of the state plan for COVID-Ready presented ahead of the border abolition, the SA government announced that Parkwyn Private Hospital could provide backup capacity.
The SA opposition today called on the government to use it.
“Eleven weeks later, this hospital is completely closed. No patients are in this hospital,” said Chris Picton.
“We need to make sure every possible resource is being used throughout our health system, including what was promised.”
But Mr Marshall dismissed suggestions that the current demand had reached the critical threshold that would require the use of Parkwynd.
“If we ask for further flexibility of the system with Parkwynd, we will put it in place,” he said.
“Parkwynd is not suitable for the ICU, so it is possible that we will change the use of Parkwynd in the right way.”
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-02/sa-again-sets-covid-case-load-record/100734982
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]