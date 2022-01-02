International
COVID-19: Quebec, Ontario and NL start 2022 with record cases
Some parts of Canada began 2022 documenting the record count of COVID-19 cases after a quiet New Year’s night weakened by tight public health restrictions and fears of getting sick in the latest wave of pandemics.
Quebec, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador all marked new highs in their daily COVID-19 count, in some cases continuing a generation of rapidly growing infection and breaking previous records set just 24 hours ago .
Health officials in Quebec reported 17,122 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Day, marking the fifth day in a row that a record number of new infections have been reported in the province. He also recorded 12 other COVID-19-related deaths and 98 other people in the hospital, for a total of 1,161 patients.
Quebec residents called in the new year under a newly formed state-wide curfew. The rules went into effect on Friday and required everyone to be home by 10pm and stay there until 5am
The Canadian Association for Civil Liberties condemned the new measures, saying the government has not presented any evidence that a curfew will work to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“A curfew is particularly problematic because it aims to empower police officers to detain and interrogate individuals simply to be out at certain times of the day,” Cara Zwibel, director of fundamental freedoms, said in a statement Friday night. of the association and acting general counsel. “The burden of these police detentions is likely to fall disproportionately on racist individuals and other marginalized groups.”
Quebec is the only province in Canada that uses a curfew as part of its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
In Ontario, meanwhile, public health officials reported 18,445 new cases on Saturday, beating Friday’s record of 16,713 new diagnoses. Ontario is one of several jurisdictions that has changed the availability of polymerase chain reaction testing for COVID-19 and as a result, public health warned that Saturday’s figures represent an “understatement”.
Twelve other Ontarians have died from COVID-19 since Friday, and another 85 are now in hospital, according to data released by Ontario Public Health. The data did not include the total number of hospitalizations.
Dr. Kevin Smith, president and CEO of the province’s University Health Network, posted on Twitter on Saturday about the “rapid and alarming rise” of hospital admissions. Tagging Health Canada, Smith asked how he could help get Paxlovid, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills, approved “immediately” “for urgent use”.
“We need this powerful tool in our arsenal yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter
Pandemic-era New Year’s celebration gatherings were visible across the country, but were particularly striking in Canada’s easternmost province.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the first province in Canada to sound in the new year and at normal times, entertainers will surely find a rampant New Year’s Eve crowd on George Street, an infamous strip of downtown St. Louis.
But on Friday night, the cobblestone strip was deserted; The bars and lounges in the province closed on December 23 after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increased the number of cases.
The province reported a record 442 new infections on Saturday – more than four times the peak reported during an outbreak of the Delta variant in February that sidelined the provincial election. Health Minister John Haggie announced in a Facebook post that he was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was being isolated at home.
“I know there are many families in the same situation and we will get through this,” Haggie wrote in his post.
There are 2,150 active cases reported with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, but only one person has been hospitalized, officials said in a statement on Twitter.
Officials in Nunavut reported 50 new cases, including two new infections in the Chesterfield Inlet community. The territory is now battling COVID-19-confirmed infections in 10 of its communities and is awaiting testing to confirm infections in another, a government press release said Saturday.
“This COVID-19 outbreak is spreading faster and easier than any other we have experienced,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, head of public health at Nunavut in the announcement. “Nunavummi should be prepared for an increase in the number of cases and infections in each community.”
Earlier this week, Patterson expanded a “circuit breaker” blockade across the territory as the spread of COVID-19 infections pushed Nunavut’s healthcare system to a breaking point.
Manitobans started the new year with new isolation rules in place, requiring fully vaccinated residents who test positive for COVID-19 to be quarantined for five days instead of 10, even if their results came from a test of fast antigen.
Those who are not fully immunized should be isolated for 10 days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2022.
– With files from Jacob Serebrin in Montreal
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/parts-of-canada-begin-2022-with-record-covid-19-cases-after-low-key-new-year-s-eve-1.5725329
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]