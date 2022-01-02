Astronauts sound on New Year at space station to welcome 2022





Astronauts and cosmonauts at the International Space Station are marking the New Year, becoming only the 37th crew in history to be in space as the Earth begins another revolution around the Sun. Expedition 66 crew members Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei of NASA, Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Anton Shkaplerov and Pytor Dubrov of Roscosmos marked New Year’s day as the space station revolved around the planet. Shortly before the New Year, the crew celebrated alongside a traditional Saarland dinner hosted by Maurer, who is from Germany. “I wish you all a new year and all the best for 2022! Cosmic Greetings & # Cosmic Kisses,” Maurer wrote on Twitter along with a timed dinner video. “See you all next year!” Connected: 7 things the International Space Station taught us in 2021 “It’s a privilege to have the perspective of seeing so many places,” Marsburn said in a NASA video sharing his thoughts about spending the New Year in space. “We can go one way [of Earth] to the other in just a few minutes and really gives us a sense of unity for all human beings around the world. “ “We see the sunrise many times a day, so thinking about the fact that people wake up for the New Year every time we see the sunrise is very enjoyable,” Chari added. Just in time for New Year’s Eve and the next big dinner for many, here’s a short time of special dinner in the Saarland we enjoyed on board @Space_Station oj I wish you all a happy new year and all the best for 2022! Cosmic Greetings & #Cosmic Kisses. See you all next year! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/H6OCx76U9cDecember 31, 2021 look more Traveling at 17,500 mph (28,000 km / h) at 260 miles (418 km) above Earth, the space station crew experiences 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets daily. The crew observes Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) aboard the orbit mail post, so their midnight strike took place 5 hours before the ball landed in Times Square in New York City. “I can’t wait for next year,” said Matthias. “All the science we want to direct here, all the experiments that will be a great start to the New Year!” The Expedition 66 crew is the 22nd contingent celebrating the New Year at the International Space Station. However, for the first time, they are not the only crew celebrating in space. Elsewhere in Earth orbit, three members of China’s Shenzhou 13 mission, Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, are marking the day at their hometown of Tiangong. The Chinese space station is expected to be completed in 2022. In addition to a Chinese crew and 22 International Space Station expeditions, 12 crews aboard the former Russian Mir space station and a crew aboard the Skylab, the United States’s first orbital workshop, were off Earth for the New Year. Follow collectSPACE.com on Facebook and Twitter at @collectSPACE. Copyright 2021 collectSPACE.com. All rights reserved.

