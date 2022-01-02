NS prison reform groups call for release of prisoners as COVID-19 spreads – Halifax

Two Nova Scotia organizations dedicated to prison reform are calling for some prisoners to be released as COVID-19 continues to spread.

On Tuesday, the Canada Correctional Service announced that eight inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Nova Institute for Women, a federal institution in Truro, NS. As of Friday, that number had risen to 20. The prison has a capacity of 90 persons and there are usually about 70 persons imprisoned there.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice also announced Friday that 31 male inmates at Nova Scotia Central Correctional Institution in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia’s largest provincial prison, tested positive for coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there were 233 inmates at the jail. No cases were reported among female prisoners.

The federal and provincial governments say there are measures in both facilities to limit the spread of the infection, including restrictions on movement, increased cleaning and camouflage.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, estimating more than 5,000 active cases

Martha Paynter, a registered and founding nurse at the Reproductive Justice and Abolition of Prisons organization, is concerned about the impact the increased restrictions will have on inmates.

Many of us, perhaps fantastically, have said that we felt like we were imprisoned when we had to be isolated, or quarantined, or what you have, during COVID, she told Global News.

That was really inappropriate to say. People in prison at the best of times endure really terrible conditions and in confinement, these prisoners are not able to communicate, they have no control over their access to showers, to food. It’s very awful.

Martha Paynter is a registered nurse and founder of Wellness Within.

Elizabeth McSheffrey / Global News



According to the Canada Correctional Service, 90 percent of inmates at the Nova Institute for Women are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The story goes down the ad

However, Nova Scotia did not publish vaccination information for inmates at the Nova Scotia Central Correctional Institution, also known as Burnside Prison.

In a joint news release released Friday by Wellness Within and the East Coast Prison Justice Society, the organizations urged the Nova Scotia government to split vaccination rates among inmates.

We understand that less than 50 per cent of the total male prison population has been vaccinated, with the lowest vaccination rates among African-Scots and / or Indigenous persons disproportionately represented in provincial detention, it said. in the statement.

Trends New York falls in 2022 with the fall of the ball in Times Square, but COVID-19 keeps the smallest crowd

Countries around the world celebrate New Year’s night hoping for a brighter 2022

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks are now reported in 7 federal prisons, more staff than infected inmates

The groups are calling for a reduction in the number of provincial detentions, ensuring temporary absences among convicted prisoners, speeding up parole hearings and reviewing detention orders for those not yet tried.

Paynter noted that about 80 percent of those in custody in Burnside are in custody awaiting parole or a trial.

















2:05

Nova Scotia will offer the boost dose of COVID-19 for people 30 years and older





Nova Scotia will offer the boost dose of COVID-19 for people 30 years and older



She said reducing the number of inmates and preventing more people from being jailed for things like minor bail violations should be a top priority to reduce numbers and protect inmates and staff from COVID- 19.

The story goes down the ad

It is simply unsafe, as well as unethical, to have people in an environment that is so dangerous in terms of broadcasting, she said.

They did not sign up for it. This is not part of the punishment and to undergo an almost guarantee of transmission of this disease is simply unfair.

















0:55

The spread of COVID-19 closes Brockville Prison





The spread of COVID-19 closes Brockville Prison on December 15, 2021



Paynter also raised concerns about the impact the pandemic is having on staff levels. The province said some staff at Burnside Prison tested positive for COVID-19 and Paynter said at least 19 staff members tested positive at the Nova Institution for Women.

When there is staff reduction, it increases unrest, which increases violence, because it usually comes with more blocking conditions, which is very disturbing and especially agitating when you are in a situation of high stress and fear, she said.

The story goes down the ad

In a statement sent by email, the Canada Correctional Service said that, together with the Canada Parole Board, it continues to process inmates eligible for release from federal prisons, in accordance with the law.

A number of considerations go into the release decision with public safety being the main consideration, he said.

On average, 600 offenders are released each month. This happens through parole, legal release or expiration of the sentence. As of March 1, 2020, the number of inmates in federal detention has decreased by 1,518.

Read more: COVID-19: 15 correctional officers test positive in Quebec federal prison

He said testing for COVID-19 is being widely offered to inmates and staff, and staff are being asked to take a quick test with a negative result before entering the site.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice could not be reached for comment Saturday, but said in a statement Friday that Correctional Services are working with Public Health to maintain a safe environment for detainees and staff at the facility.

Measures have been taken to minimize the spread of the virus, including the distribution of medical masks, restrictions on movement around the facility, increased cleaning and disinfection, he said. The situation is being closely monitored and evaluated daily.

Meanwhile, there are at least two other federal institutions in Maritimes with positive COVID-19 cases.

The story goes down the ad

The Canada Correctional Service announced Thursday that three inmates and seven staff members tested positive at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, NB

There is currently an active incarceration case at the Springhill Institution in Nova Scotia.

– with dossier by Graeme Benjamin

View link »

<br />

