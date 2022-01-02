Will Biden’s failures in 2021 foreign policy in 2022 resonate?

From a national security perspective, Americans will not fondly remember 2021. Self-inflicted wounds, delusional policy objectives, underestimated strategic threats, and powerlessness against immediate threats unfortunately characterized the Biden administration’s approach.

The good news was scarce. But continuing a 61-year-old bipartisan tradition, Congress passed the $ 768 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this year, $ 25 billion more than the presidents demanded. Of course, we still need a comparable budget allocation bill for a full year to avoid lameness along with ongoing underfunded resolutions. We also need to overcome President Obama Barack Hussein Obama Roberts calls for judicial independence in year-end report 2021 brought security headaches and worse could come still in 2022 9 politicians who had the biggest impact in 2021 MOREEight years with insufficient resources and rising inflation, which is eroding this year small growth. Since it could be worse, just passing the NDAA guarantees the holiday.

Turning to the bad news, America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a strategic debacle, a national embarrassment, an ongoing catastrophe for the Afghan people, a tonic for our opponents, and a downfall for our friends. Both Presidents Biden and Trump contributed to this mistake. Although the global humiliation of execution executions, hailed directly by hundreds of millions of people, is largely to be borne by Biden, Trump’s unprotected deal with the Taliban meant the tragedy was likely to unfold equally under any president.

White House sources anonymously hoped Americans would largely forget the shame and sadness. Unfortunately, however, hits keep coming. The White House acknowledged just months after the withdrawal that ISIS-K was capable of carrying out terrorist attacks against the United States in 6-12 months and Al Qaeda in 12-24 months.

In early December, the CENTCOM commander eagerly acknowledged that, contrary to the Taliban’s commitments and the Biden administration’s guarantees, al-Qaeda support had probably increased slightly and that we should expect a resurgence of ISIS in Afghanistan. Hundreds of American citizens and over 60,000 Afghans who have worked with America (excluding their families) still seek asylum. Humanitarian disaster approaching.

Finally, the media report a large influx of Pakistani sympathizers in Afghanistan to join the Taliban, inevitably increasing the risk that Pakistan and its substantial stockpile of nuclear weapons also fall into the hands of terrorists.

Speaking of nuclear proliferation failures, Iran and North Korea were the highlights of 2021. Since his inauguration, Biden has disgustingly begged Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. the deal itself is extremely flawed, and even assuming, contrary to the fact, that Iran strictly complied with its provisions, Biden has irreversibly lost nearly a full year pursuing an illusion.

Of course, Tehran wants liberation from US economic pressure, as does Pyongyang, but no one wants it enough to make the strategic decision to abandon the pursuit of available nuclear weapons.

Biden seems unable to grasp this point. After a year of furious diplomacy and public optimism about Iran, and a year when essentially nothing has been done about North Korea, the result in both cases is identical. Tehran and Pyongyang are one year closer to perfecting their nuclear and ballistic missile technology, and for North Korea possibly hypersonic cruise missiles. Time is always worth it for the diffuser, needed to overcome complex scientific and technological obstacles to becoming a nuclear weapons state. Iran and North Korea have both made good use of 2021. The United States stood idly by.

Ahead of Christmas, the media again speculated about a US-Israeli plan B, which means using force to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, apparently far more than the low-level sabotage and disruption already caused in Tehran. Whether Israel has the will to use military force depends on its troubled ruling coalition, which clearly has the will to stay in office despite wide-ranging political differences.

Some coalition members seem unlikely to ever favor the dispositive deterrent force against Iran, despite Israel facing what former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon called a potential. nuclear holocaust starting from Tehran. As for America, its rhetoric and real preventive capabilities seem less convincing than ever. Iran is likely to believe it can challenge the US without consequences for at least another three years. Israel must act accordingly.

This brings us to Russia and China, which seem to believe that they have either never lost parity with the US or have now achieved it. Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinBiden to speak with Ukrainian President Biden warns Putin of ‘severe sanctions’ if Russia invades Ukraine Real targeted economic sanctions could work with Putin MORE there were extensive discussions with Biden, including three hours in person on June 17 in Geneva. At the time, Biden had already agreed free of charge to a five-year extension of the new flawed START nuclear arms deal, abusing important diplomatic leverage after Putin had previously willing to accept a one-year increase.

Moreover, Biden had been rumored to be willing to admit that the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline was so close to completion that the US would no longer try to stop it; an agreement with Germany it was announced only a month after Geneva.

After the summit, tha Biden the whole of foreign policy is a logical extension of personal relations. Amtrak Joe, like Donald Trump, may believe that foreign policy is about personal relationships, but Putin knows it is about power, determination and the reason of the state.

Putin has marked his man and troubles are ahead, mostly in Ukraine. Bidens’s response to Kremlin pressure has been entirely predictable: strong rhetoric about the war against Russia, paeans about the importance of NATO, threats of economic sanctions and nothing more. Moscow has heard it all before and has responded by formally annexing Crimea and taking effective control of significant parts of eastern Ukraine.

If Biden has nothing new or different to offer, the crisis for Ukraine and the other former USSR republics, remaining in the gray area between NATO and Russia, will only increase in 2022. The risk of an incursion the Russian military was unquenchable by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s growing strategic threat must be a priority for Washington. Therefore, Bidens’s intent against China is not only troublesome, but dangerous. His lack of direction has one of two causes. Either he fails to understand the great extent of China’s threat, which includes the full spectrum of economic and politico-military issues (which would be quite bad), or he is holding back, desperately hoping for Chinese cooperation on climate change (which would be even worse).

Although Biden has not spoken conclusively, at least part of his diplomacy is constructive. He has strengthened the newborn India-Japan-Australia-US quad, holding the first personal summit and advancing a potentially critical strategic partnership. He agreed on the joint Australia-UK-US effort to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, a great progress in allied military cooperation. And, reflecting on a 2020 US-Palau deal, the US, Australia and Japan agreed to fund underwater communication cables in three Pacific island states, opposing China’s relentless efforts to expand its influence.

If these deals are alone Sui generis or form elements of an urgently needed long-term strategy is unclear. But they clearly do not address the most pressing Indo-Pacific problems. Despite the harsh talk of the 2020 campaign for China, which was known across the American political spectrum, Bidens’ concrete pursuit has been significantly lacking, especially with regard to Taiwan.

The Afghan withdrawal and Biden’s emphasis on climate change echo disturbingly in Taipei as signals of Washington ‘s readiness to leave Taiwan or exchange it for something Biden considers most valuable. Across the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan is seen as a synecdoche for regional security. If China dominates there, either militarily or diplomatically, America’s position in this vast region will be irreversibly weakened.

America ends 2021 in the wrong direction for national security. In this record and given the growing challenges globally, 2022 could be a really bleak year.