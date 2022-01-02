Dozens of canceled flights leave passengers stuck in the TPA

TAMPA, Fla. Airline cancellation problems continued into the new year.

More than 2,400 flights were canceled across the country on New Year’s Day due to the pandemic and a winter storm in the north.

Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at Tampa International Airport as a result of 60 canceled flights in and out of the northeast and midwest.

Nicole Angotti was trying to get a flight home to Chicago with her family.

They just canceled our flight, “Nicole said.” The big snowstorm at home, so we were trying to figure out our options and how and when we would get home.

Too red on that board. More than 2,400 flights canceled nationwide. Here at @FlyTPA most cancellations are to and from Chicago due to the winter storm. Some passengers are somewhat happy that it has nothing to do with snow. Listen to him @ BN9 tonight. pic.twitter.com/wf25EZkZA0 Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) January 1, 2022

This is the biggest question for her and her family right now, but they are realizing this with a smile on their faces.

They told Katrum Guillaume of Spectrum Bay News 9 that they could not be really crazy about it.

Unfortunately not, “said Nicole’s husband, Dan.” One of those things, what are you going to do about it?

Fortunately for them, they can get back to their family while figuring out when they can book their next flight. But this is not the case for the Steffl family, stuck in Tampa on their way to the Cayman Islands.

We booked this trip a long time ago and the island had to reopen on a certain date, and they postponed it, “said Bob Steffl.” And now Delta Airlines will not be flying to Cayman until March.

Due to the pandemic, flights to the island have been restricted or simply canceled.

The Steffls said they had booked their flights but had not heard much from their airline. Now, they have to find a different airline to try to escape their vacation.

We discovered that Delta had a partnership with Cayman Airways and found a way to get there today, “said Bob.” However, the two airlines did not communicate with each other.

The family flew from Minnesota to Tampa for a connecting flight.

Now, they say they have stalled until they can understand their next move.

It’s just frustrating when they say nothing to you and then you get here, and then they say, ‘Oh, you’re not getting on a flight,’ said Jenna, who is Steffls’s eldest child. si.

This seemed to be the consensus with many people on Saturday in the lack of information at the airport.

A Delta representative is asking what he can do now, “said Bob’s wife, Krista.” We’re actually looking forward to hearing from them again, so

Another family playing the waiting game at Tampa International to start the new year and hopefully not too long.

More than 70,000 passengers traveled through Tampa International on New Year’s Day, one of the busiest travel weekends to kick off the new year.