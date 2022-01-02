Passengers at JAX Airport experience delays, cancellations while vacations are closing





Flying home from Jacksonville International Airport has not been an easy achievement for many people on this New Year’s day. According to Aware of flight, a website that tracks worldwide real-time flight traffic, 19 flights have been canceled so far at Jacksonville International Airport since Saturday evening and 22 have been delayed – all as people are trying to get back to home after the holidays. News4Jax learned that 11 flights have already been canceled at Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday. This number is expected to increase. Staff shortages due to COVID-19 have plagued airlines, but Saturday’s disruptions were not just due to the virus. According to a Southwest Airlines spokesman, the winter weather in Chicago caused the airlines to suspend operations at both Chicago airports. John Detoni was supposed to fly to Chicago on his way home to San Francisco, but his flight to the southwest was canceled. Ad It would go from here to Chicago to San Francisco, Deton said. He never received an email or message. Instead, he found out at the counter after he arrived. He said he also had travel problems with the flight from San Francisco to Jacksonville. We were 10 hours late for Boston, he said. The Widger family flight was also delayed for hours as they were trying to fly to Jacksonville from Los Angeles. We were supposed to leave around 11:30, but 11:30 got back to 12:30 to 1:30 … said Tony Widger, adding that he is now stuck in Jacksonville until Sunday morning. Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines canceled more than 200 flights each and United Airlines canceled more than 150. SkyWest, a regional carrier operating flights under the American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express names, stopped 480 flights. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 2,600 total cancellations nationwide.

