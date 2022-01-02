Improved service for Victoria International Airport, Peninsula express bus, transit plan – Saanich News

Improved service at Victoria International Airport and improvements to the highest-performing bus lines on the Saanich Peninsula appear among the short-term priorities still approved for regional bus service.

Looking ahead, BC Transit plans require a full line of Peninsula high-speed buses, which would eventually see a 15-minute service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week connecting the Parliamentary District of Victoria with Swartz Bay in the long run.

Senior Transit Planner Levi Megenbir unveiled an updated Peninsula Local Area Transit Plan at North Saanich council earlier this month and will also share information with Central Saanich and Sidney.

Politicians, business leaders and residents have pushed BC Transit and the province for transit improvements to the Peninsula, given the status of regional transportation hub with Victoria International Airport and BC Ferries and Washington State Ferries terminals. Its industrial and commercial base and growing density, especially in Sydney, are other factors at play.

According to the CRD 2019-2038 Population, Housing and Employment Planning Report, the Peninsula will continue to grow, attracting people from all over the region for employment, residential relocation or visitation.

“One of the main considerations for the Peninsula is the balance between regional travel and local travel needs,” Megenbir said.

This aspect is reflected throughout the transit plan, which aims to improve regional and local routes and find synergies where possible.

The long-term vision for the region sees stronger links between population centers on the Saanich Peninsula combined with high-speed bus connections to the region as a whole, Megenbir said.

Within three to five years, residents could see the initial implementation of the proposed Peninsula high-speed bus line, which would increase service to Line 70 every 30 minutes, seven days a week, between 7am and 7pm. afternoon like a stepping stone towards 15- minute service. But Megenbir warned against excessive expectations, noting that such a fast bus line would require a considerable opening period.

In the near future, the updated local area plan calls for improved airport service, a long-articulated demand in the face of calls to reduce regional greenhouse gas emissions and improve access.

While it is one of the recommended priorities, Megenbir said, it still needs to go through the process of prioritizing transit expansion, which seeks to balance competitive demands using criteria such as projected travel, surrounding population served, and potential avoidance of GS.

“This option will be introduced in that process for next year,” he said. “It’s hard to say when it will come out, but it has been identified as a short-term, high-priority improvement.”

The updated plan appears against the background of two developments. The first sees the arrival of a last-mile distribution center operated by online retail giant Amazon on the land of Victoria Airport Authority.

While future development did not force changes to the plan, Megenbir said, he highlighted prevailing trends indicating that West Sidney and the lands around the airport need additional services. “From the perspective of increasing transit transport, it is positive and while the number of passengers continues to increase on the roads that serve those areas, we will continue to look at investments in service levels,” he said.

The second development is the simultaneous review of official community plans in Sydney, North Saanich and Central Saanich, which require improved and collaborative transport planning, Megenbir said.

When asked how the demands for improved regional transit on the Peninsula are met by those from other parts of the region, he referred to the prioritization process.

Some features used in the process, e.g. the number of project passengers and the population served will potentially favor higher density areas, he said. “That said, there are some areas that are rapidly declining in the Peninsula, including Sydney. “Saanichton is growing and seeing some density improvements and Brentwood Bay continues to grow,” he said.

The plan will undergo final revisions in January before going to the Victorian Regional Transit Commission for approval, according to a deadline set out in the report.

