Pope for the new year: The pandemic is hard, but focus on the good

VATICAN (AP) In his New Year wishes for the world, Pope Francis on Saturday encouraged people to focus on the good that unites them and condemned violence against women, while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic has left many frightened and fighting amid economic inequality.

We are still living in uncertain and difficult times due to the pandemic, Francesco said. Many of them are afraid of the future and aggravated by social problems, personal problems, risks arising from the ecological crisis, injustices and global economic imbalances.

Thousands of Rome residents and tourists, wearing face masks as protection against the spread of the coronavirus, gathered in St. Peter’s Square on a sunny and gentle day to hear Francesco lay out his recipe for peace. world, cheering his appearance.

Peace, the Pope said, requires concrete action. It is built by being attentive to the least, promoting justice, with the courage to forgive, thus extinguishing the fire of hatred.

Francesco also defended the embrace of a positive attitude, an attitude that always sees, in the Church and in society, not the evil that separates us, but the good that unites us.

Earlier Saturday, in his homily during a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francesco publicly introduced 2022 praising the skills women bring to promote world peace, and he equated violence against women with an insult against God.

The Roman Catholic Church marks January 1 as a day dedicated to world peace and the basilica ceremony a tribute to the special place of the Virgin Mary in the faith as the mother of Jesus.

Mothers know how to overcome obstacles and disagreements and root for peace, Francesco said. In this way, they turn problems into opportunities for rebirth and growth. They can do this because they know how to hold, to hold together the different threads of life, the Pope said. We need such people, capable of weaving union threads instead of barbed wire of conflict and division.

He called for efforts to protect women.

“How much violence is used against women! Enough! To hurt a woman means to insult God, who took our humanity from a woman “, said the Pope, referring to the Christian belief that Jesus was the son of God.

He said women, including mothers, look at the world not to exploit it, but for it to have life. Women who, seeing with the heart, can intertwine dreams and aspirations with concrete reality, without shifting to abstraction and sterile pragmatism.

While vowing during his papacy to give women greater roles in the church, Francesco has also made it clear that the priesthood is reserved for men.

In addition to the pope and members of a choir made up of boys and adults, participants in the mass wore face masks as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Francesco, who is 85 years old and vaccinated against the coronavirus, wore a surgical mask during a prayer service on New Year’s Eve, which a Vatican cardinal presided over in the basilica. It was a rare departure from his avoidance of masks during public ceremonies throughout the two-year pandemic.

In a Twitter post early Saturday morning, Francesco outlined his hope and strategy for peace.

“Everyone can work together to build a more peaceful world, from the hearts of individuals and family relationships, then within society and the environment, to relationships between peoples and nations,” Francesco wrote on Twitter.