International
Pope for the new year: The pandemic is hard, but focus on the good
VATICAN (AP) In his New Year wishes for the world, Pope Francis on Saturday encouraged people to focus on the good that unites them and condemned violence against women, while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic has left many frightened and fighting amid economic inequality.
We are still living in uncertain and difficult times due to the pandemic, Francesco said. Many of them are afraid of the future and aggravated by social problems, personal problems, risks arising from the ecological crisis, injustices and global economic imbalances.
Thousands of Rome residents and tourists, wearing face masks as protection against the spread of the coronavirus, gathered in St. Peter’s Square on a sunny and gentle day to hear Francesco lay out his recipe for peace. world, cheering his appearance.
Peace, the Pope said, requires concrete action. It is built by being attentive to the least, promoting justice, with the courage to forgive, thus extinguishing the fire of hatred.
Francesco also defended the embrace of a positive attitude, an attitude that always sees, in the Church and in society, not the evil that separates us, but the good that unites us.
Earlier Saturday, in his homily during a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francesco publicly introduced 2022 praising the skills women bring to promote world peace, and he equated violence against women with an insult against God.
The Roman Catholic Church marks January 1 as a day dedicated to world peace and the basilica ceremony a tribute to the special place of the Virgin Mary in the faith as the mother of Jesus.
Mothers know how to overcome obstacles and disagreements and root for peace, Francesco said. In this way, they turn problems into opportunities for rebirth and growth. They can do this because they know how to hold, to hold together the different threads of life, the Pope said. We need such people, capable of weaving union threads instead of barbed wire of conflict and division.
He called for efforts to protect women.
“How much violence is used against women! Enough! To hurt a woman means to insult God, who took our humanity from a woman “, said the Pope, referring to the Christian belief that Jesus was the son of God.
He said women, including mothers, look at the world not to exploit it, but for it to have life. Women who, seeing with the heart, can intertwine dreams and aspirations with concrete reality, without shifting to abstraction and sterile pragmatism.
While vowing during his papacy to give women greater roles in the church, Francesco has also made it clear that the priesthood is reserved for men.
In addition to the pope and members of a choir made up of boys and adults, participants in the mass wore face masks as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Francesco, who is 85 years old and vaccinated against the coronavirus, wore a surgical mask during a prayer service on New Year’s Eve, which a Vatican cardinal presided over in the basilica. It was a rare departure from his avoidance of masks during public ceremonies throughout the two-year pandemic.
In a Twitter post early Saturday morning, Francesco outlined his hope and strategy for peace.
“Everyone can work together to build a more peaceful world, from the hearts of individuals and family relationships, then within society and the environment, to relationships between peoples and nations,” Francesco wrote on Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/pope-in-new-years-homily-praises-women-as-peacemakers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]