The woman arrested after the SLC Airport disturbance, the passengers left the planes





SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday. Salt Lake City police say 30-year-old Jaclyn Flury was arrested after causing a disturbance at Gate A14. The riots forced the airline to disembark all passengers on the affected flight to safely evacuate the suspect. When police arrived at the gate, they saw Flury shouting and arguing with an airline supervisor in the gate area. The airline had reimbursed the ticket and revoked the flight privileges at the time. Misbehaving passengers: Worst Incidents During Flight 2021

Officials say that when asked to leave the airport, the woman refused to cooperate and snatched the ID card from an officer holding it at the time. While trying to arrest her, police say she refused to put her hands behind her back and resisted a peaceful arrest. Police were able to handcuff him only after he used physical force to restrain him. While transporting Flury in a police vehicle, police say she kicked an officer in the leg. Flury has been arrested on three counts, including assaulting a peace officer or a uniformed military member, disorderly conduct following requests to stop, and interfering with an arresting officer. Flury is currently being held in Salt Lake County Jail. COVID increase: Utah sees highest overnight COVID-19 infections over New Year’s weekend



