Why should we expect fluctuations in global inflation dynamics

The long-awaited end of easy money seems to be near us. In the last two weeks, the Bank of England has raised rates and the US Federal Reserve has shown a faster reduction of its asset purchase program and up to three rate hikes next year. All of this is based on the idea that “transient” inflation is becoming more permanent, moving from goods and durable goods to areas such as wages and services.

Much of the debate over growth, inflation, and stock markets has been about secular change that we may or may not enter. But what if the only constant in the coming years is instability? What if the seemingly entrenched inflation dynamics start to fluctuate? I think you can argue that this will be the case for a number of reasons.

First, the ripple effects of the pandemic have created an inflationary environment, unlike the 1970s, the last time the US had an extended period of inflation. Covid has created a series of asynchronous recessions and recuperations worldwide. The US is “hot”, but China, which has been trying to inflate its holdings and debt bubbles, has cooled. The fact that these two poles of the global economy are breaking away, not only in terms of trade and capital flows, but also in terms of their growth, makes it more difficult to predict how inflationary pressures will develop.

This is just one of the many factors behind what investment research provider TS Lombard has called the “biflation” trend, in which multiple supply and demand factors push and pull against each other in unexpected ways. For example, as the world adjusts to the sudden “high” demand for Covid for all things digital, as well as pandemic-specific goods like medical devices, personal protective equipment and household goods, there may still be a supply after Covid-19 shocks to services, which had little reason to invest over the past two years, leaving little reserve capacity.

This has already led to wage pressure. In the US, where services make up the majority of the economy, companies expect payroll costs to rise 4 percent in 2022, while salary budgets reach their highest level in 14 years, according to the Conference Board, a research institute. All of this has a generational complexity. “Increasing wage growth, especially among young workers, has compressed the typical premium offered to more experienced employees – who, in turn, are looking for new opportunities in a hot job market.”

At the same time, companies may face a price commodification round that will also lower profit margins. While there has been great demand for goods in recent years, we may soon see a surplus of inventory from manufacturers and retailers, as retailers are saved from overpricing. A Deutsche Bank research report in December noted that “retailers are ordering heavily before the busy holiday period” while “manufacturers are producing and holding far more inventory than before Covid”. According to the Bank for International Settlements, “mechanical effect on CPI may well turn into disinflation “as supply chain shifts and” pre-aggregation behavior “fade.

This would inevitably cause deflation in goods, even though there is inflation in services. The biggest upward shift in spending in the past year has been in areas such as outdoor entertainment, restaurant food, cinema and theater. But even that can change quickly based on the trajectory of the Covid-19 variants, as we have seen from us with canceled vacation plans.

All of this is creating what the BIS recently called the “bullwhip effect,” in which efforts to fix immediate inflationary issues create their own complex and delayed waves that further distort prices. Geopolitically driven efficiency-to-elasticity shifts in supply chains, which will favor everything from localized production to new sovereign-backed digital currencies, will further deter economists trying to model inflation with half-century data. passed.

Technology is the latest wild card. Artificial intelligence means it can do more than humans can; 5G and the Internet of Things are increasing the efficiency of the business. Both are deflationary. But that’s just part of the story. Working remotely, for example, lowers the prices of commercial properties but increases those of homes. Robot installations (up 12 percent this year in the US) will be good for companies trying to keep prices down, but bad for the unemployed facing rising fuel and food costs.

Result? I think we are likely to see back-and-forth messages from central bankers trying to figure out where things are going next. Add to that the historical issues of debt and asset bubbles from decades of falling rates and unprecedented quantitative easing, and you have one of the most complex environments in which to make monetary policy. If anyone deserves a pay rise, it is the people who try to understand where inflation is going.

[email protected]