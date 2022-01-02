Womad promises international atmosphere even without overseas acts

Womad festival organizers in March are confident there will be an international atmosphere despite no overseas acts appearing in the lineup.



Photo: Supplied / Womad

The three-day event in New Plymouth was canceled in 2021 for the first time in 16 years due to Covid-19.

It’s back on the festival calendar this year, but ticket holders will be required to show a Vaccination Permit to gain entry to the event when it kicks off in March.

Womad marketing and communications manager Rebecca Johnson said the New Zealand-based acts would bring multicultural flavor.

“So while Womad will have no international acts flying over the festival, we have certainly curated a strong lineup of world-class festivals that will give people the arrangement they need without having to leave the country. . “

Together with headlines like Fat Freddy’s Drop and entertainment industry legends Topp Twins, the festival will feature artists from diverse backgrounds such as Japanese Drum Ipu Kodam, Latin dance group Aotearoa and Balkan vocal group Acappolinations among others.

Johnson said Womad was excited about the festival’s return to Taranaki.

“What we are hoping for is for people to get back on board to gain some confidence and prepare to actually celebrate what ‘Woman’ is, and that’s about uniting communities. It’s about multiculturalism. It’s to celebrate cultures in music from all over the world. “

The Covid-19 shadow was still hanging over the festival and about 500 early ticket holders were reimbursed for tickets because they refused to show a vaccination permit, Johnson said.

“It has been extremely difficult with the vaccination mandate and of course we feel empathy for many of our festival participants, who unfortunately will not be able to be in Womad for the first time in many years, because they have chosen not to be vaccinated. “

Johnson warned festival participants that there would be more security and staff at Womad 2022.

“We will have a larger number of people at the festival gates next year and in handcuffs because we physically have to look at people’s vaccine passports before they can have the wrist strap on them.”

People attending the festival were asked to pick up entry handbags early and possibly abroad at console stations in downtown New Plymouth.

Logistical challenges

Meanwhile, Womad location and logistics manager Michaela Blackman has been busy working on organizing the festival from the amount of electrical cables needed (6 kilometers) to the number of trucks needed to bring equipment to the site (67).

“When you go to a festival, you do not care how much you go to and how much you bring,” Blackman said.

“You have to plan everything in a minute, so everything gets in the right order. It’s like a great Tetris game.”



Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The package started from the perimeter, with fences, portacomes and scenes, and headed towards the center. The equipment came from local storage units, or up to Auckland.

“You have to pick up truck equipment from wherever it comes from, take it to the road to get to the park just in time, and unloading a truck can take up to an hour.

“Because we use Move as our only truck company, I’m always on the phone with Kerry, our manager, and I’m saying ‘Don’t bring it’ or ‘We need this now.’ trucks waiting around for others, so once they leave the warehouse, they have to come straight here and arrive on time. “

Blackman said there was always a random turnaround and you could guarantee it would rain on March 8 or 9 – during packing – and it would become a chaos of trucks, cranes. people and equipment with a handful of enchanted observers watching.

Despite this, she insisted that “it’s the best job in the world”.

Womad by numbers:

– 67 truck movements

– 7 phases

– 25 containers for toilet loads

– 150 toilets in total

– 1500 meters of siege

– 6 kilometers of power cable

– 156 marks

– 7 containers with decorations and furniture

– 125 food retailers and retailers

– 120 staff

– 5000 campers