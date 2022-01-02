Manitoba parents anxiously await to see if school return plans change – Winnipeg

The Winnipeg School Division (WSD) is calling on the Manitoba government to make immediate changes to its return to school plan this month. WSD wrote a public letter to the province asking her to review her plans in light of Omicron’s growing cases.

The call comes after the Manitoba Teachers Association made a request to the province also to switch to distance learning for January. However, with both urgent calls made, no changes have been announced yet and this has left the parents in oblivion awaiting.

Stefany Theissen is a single mother with two children. She says not knowing what is coming is the most frustrating part.

“Now just sitting and waiting is too much … it makes me very anxious,” says Theissen. “The last minute introduction is really the frustrating part.”

Her children are in grades 5 and 8 and both in French immersion – a language she does not speak.

“It’s a lot of work and emotional energy to have kids at home doing school,” she says. “There is no good choice here. It’s doing the right thing right, so is closing the schools and working from home to protect their health the next right thing? Maybe? “

“For the last two years we have seen it go up and down and yet we are still waiting, we are still keeping our anxieties and fears for our children, for ourselves, for our teachers, who are one thing. wide. part of our family. ”

Meanwhile Winnipeg’s parent, Lucy Brandes, also has two children, however she says her second grader has autism and ADHD, making learning from home more difficult.

“My child has some disabilities that are really helped by the school environment,” says Brandes. However, she says she tore up what would be best for her. “I would be worried that he would not get the education he deserves [at home]”And yet I’m still very worried because more than anything I do not want my child to get sick.”

“I hate it so much,” he said [remote learning]”I would prefer them to make a safe choice, no matter what it looks like, so that we can know and plan and just do it and get through it.”

Ideally, she says she would like her children to stay in school. “In an ideal world I would like to see our schools safe and see that our governments do not care what it costs to make them safe.”

“I do not know where we will be on January 10, but I want to know now what the election should be, in order to prepare.”

Manitoba Teachers Association Requirements Red Level

The Manitoba Teachers Association (MTS) is calling on the Manitoba government to relocate schools to Red Level.

The change means that students will be required to switch to distance learning. MTS President James Bedford says he does not want to see hybrid learning arrangements instead of the consistency of entirely distance learning.

Yesterday, we communicated with the government and asked the province to switch to Code Red for the month of January. “This would make distance learning effective for students in the K-12 public school system,” Bedford said.

While he understands that a classroom is the best learning environment for students, he says the health and safety of students and teachers takes precedence.

He is also urging the province to provide N-95 masks to all teaching staff working in schools during distance learning.