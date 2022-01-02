Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, January 1st





The latest on isolation, school reopening, restrictions and more: Alberta is reducing its COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five for people who have received at least two doses of the vaccine and are asymptomatic until then effective January 3, Health Minister Jason Copping announced in a provincial update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Friday. If symptoms persist for the last five days, they should be fully vaccinated continue to be isolated until you feel better. If they are asymptomatic after five days, they should wear a mask about others at any time when they are out of their home. CHANGING does not apply to persons who have not been fully vaccinated, who should continue to be isolated for 10 days or until the onset of their symptoms, whichever is longer. Copping said the change followed evidence suggesting that fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods. This change also follows the approach taken by Ontario and some other provinces, as well as the latest guidance from Centers for Disease Control in the United States, Copping said. Exceptions will be made for jobs where interrupting service for 24 hours or more would be detrimental to the public and where there is no other way to continue service other than returning workers before their isolation period ends, Copping said. In these circumstances, additional public health measures will be required. For example, Copping said returning workers will not be allowed to remove their masks when they are in the same room as anyone else at all times.

from 10 days to five for people who have received at least two doses of the vaccine and are asymptomatic until then effective January 3, Health Minister Jason Copping announced in a provincial update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Friday. There are no new restrictions were announced on Friday, but Hinshaw and Coppingurguan all to halve their close contacts. Hinshaw said people should assume that wherever they go and whatever they do, someone is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant even if they are not showing symptoms.

were announced on Friday, but Hinshaw and Coppingurguan all to halve their close contacts. Hinshaw said people should assume that wherever they go and whatever they do, someone is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant even if they are not showing symptoms. The day before, the province announced it was delaying the reopening of schools Across the province. The winter school holidays for 12th graders will be extended until January 10 across the province, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Thursday: Due to interruption of class, January diploma exams will also be canceled. The delay will also be accompanied by the delivery of 8.6 million fast home tests and medical degree masks. Daycare will remain open.

Across the province. The winter school holidays for 12th graders will be extended until January 10 across the province, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced on Thursday: The Omicron variant had already spurred several post-secondary institutions across the provincego back to online learningfor the first weeks of the winter season. ENGLISH: How to perform a rapid antigen test: How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home With the province issuing rapid home test kits for COVID-19, Edmonton pharmacist Shivali Sharma tells CBC Pippa Reed how to use one properly. 1:51 Kenney said Tuesday that Alberta has no plans to follow Quebec’s example in allowing some health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with a confirmed case to stay at work to protect the capacity of the hospital. However, he did not completely rule this out. Earlier in the month, pending increased demand from the Omicron variant, the province instructed Alberta Health Services to any doctor and non-immunized personnel are allowed who want to get back to work to do so, with participation in a temporary testing program.

for COVID-19 or come in close contact with a confirmed case to stay at work to protect the capacity of the hospital. However, he did not completely rule this out. Another one million quick tests bought from Alberta have arrived and another three million will arrive next week, Kenney said Tuesday. The province bought 10 million of its rapid tests, he said.

bought from Alberta have arrived and another three million will arrive next week, Kenney said Tuesday. The province bought 10 million of its rapid tests, he said. There they are active explosions in seven acute care locations across the province, AHS reported on Thursday.

in seven acute care locations across the province, AHS reported on Thursday. The Canada Correctional Service said Thursday that 13 inmates and 41 employees in Drumheller Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. LOOK | What is the Omicron variant? Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne simplifies which variant: What is the Omicron variant? Infectious Diseases expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is and what it means for the final round in our battle against COVID. 5:00 p.m. New public health restrictions at Albertatookeffect on December 24th. They include: Places in the program exemption from restrictions that seats more than 1000 people must be at 50 percent capacity. For facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1000 inhabitants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these facilities. Restaurants, bars and pubs are have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mixing between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not allowed. They must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 23:00 and close at 12:30 in the morning Tight restrictions came after Kenneyloosened restrictions on private social gatherings on December 15th , Removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. He said social gatherings can be made up of people from every family, but should not be exceeded 10 people (excluding those under the age of 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone at internal social gatherings be present fully vaccinated . Alberta has had one restraint program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of restrictions and exceptions is available on the government website.

at Albertatookeffect on December 24th. They include: Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta Health Services released updated ICU numbers on Friday. There are 251 total ICU open beds for adults in Alberta, including 78 additional spaces on a 173 basis basis.

There are currently 174 patients in the ICU.

The provincial capacity of the ICU (including extra beds) is 69 percent. Without additional growth space, the capacity of the provincial ICU would be at 101 percent.

No new provincial numbers were announced during a live update on Friday with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer for health, and health minister Jason Copping.

with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer for health, and health minister Jason Copping. The province will resume regular reporting, including a daily case allocation, on January 4th.

Hinshaw said there was about 21,000 active cases with COVID-19 confirmed by PCR testing in the province as of Friday, but stressed that the current number of cases was undoubtedly much higher as as of December 23, most Albanians are required to skip PCR tests and use rapid testing instead of antigen at home or assume they have COVID if they are symptomatic.

confirmed by PCR testing in the province as of Friday, but stressed that the current number of cases was undoubtedly much higher as as of December 23, most Albanians are required to skip PCR tests and use rapid testing instead of antigen at home or assume they have COVID if they are symptomatic. Hinshaw said this Friday although it appears that a smaller percentage of Omicron cases require acute care , can be expected that a larger number of infected people will soon translate into a larger number of people in the hospital.

, can be expected that Alberta reported in high record of new daily cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, with about 4,000: This comes a day after the province reached its previous record of 2,775 new cases, driven by an increase linked to more infectious ones. Omicron variant. of degree of positivity in Alberta is estimated to be 30 percent. There they are 371 people in hospital with 48 in the ICU.

for the second day in a row on Thursday, with about 4,000: Daily updates for government dashboard for spandem tracking has slowed down over the holidays (so the graphs in this story will have data gaps throughout the week).

has slowed down over the holidays (so the graphs in this story will have data gaps throughout the week). Experts and the government have warned that many more cases of COVID-19 will not be reported since the province changed its testing protocol on Dec. 23 to discourage most people from seeking free PCR tests through Alberta Health Services to confirm infection: From that day on, the government ordered Albanians to avoid taking a PCR test if possible to maintain the limited laboratory capacity for detecting explosions in high-risk environments as continuous care, in response to the projected increase in cases related to the more infectious variant Omicron. Instead, she now recommends home rapid antigen testing kits for people with symptoms, with the exception of a few priority groups. People who receive positive result of rapid test kit now reportedly consider it as a confirmation of COVID-19; people who feel symptomatic are also told the same thing. They are told to isolate themselves and report their close contacts. Many doctors are calling out to people who userapid antigen testing kitsto wipe their throats as well as their noses to improve their chances of early detection of the virus.

since the province changed its testing protocol on Dec. 23 to discourage most people from seeking free PCR tests through Alberta Health Services to confirm infection: Look | Alberta’s chief doctor says Omicron’s cases spread too quickly to be identified by testing: Omicron cases are just the tip of the iceberg, says Dr Hinshaw Dr. Hinshaw says Albertans should assume that someone infected with the Omicron variant is in any public place. She said in the fourth wave, provincial tests caught about one in every six cases, but testing could no longer maintain that ratio. 1:16 The latest vaccines: On Friday, Hinshaw urged the Albertans to reserve the third dose of the vaccine, regardless of what mRNA is available to them, on Friday following reports that some people expect Pfizer to be available.

regardless of what mRNA is available to them, on Friday following reports that some people expect Pfizer to be available. As of December 29, Alberta was ranked last of all the provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of qualified people (ages five and up) who had received Vaccine for covid19, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker . 72.3 percent of the general population of the province or 76.8 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. 78.7 percent from the general population of the province and 83.5 percent of those ages five and up, have received at least a dose.

according to . As of December 21, the Alberta government announced that anyone aged 18 and over who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months agocan book a third dose. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province in December. 29: Calgary Area: 9293.

9293. Edmonton Area: 6216.

6216. Central area: 687.

687. North zone: 597.

597. South area: 471.

471. Unknown:132. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-january-1-1.6301877 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos