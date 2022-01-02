COVID-19: Quebec, Ontario and NL start 2022 with record cases

Some parts of Canada began 2022 documenting the record count of COVID-19 cases after a quiet New Year’s night weakened by tight public health restrictions and fears of getting sick in the latest wave of pandemics.

Quebec, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador all marked new highs in their daily COVID-19 count, in some cases continuing a generation of rapidly growing infection and breaking previous records set just 24 hours ago .

Health officials in Quebec reported 17,122 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Day, marking the fifth day in a row that a record number of new infections have been reported in the province. He also recorded 12 other COVID-19-related deaths and 98 other people in the hospital, for a total of 1,161 patients.

Quebec residents called in the new year under a newly formed state-wide curfew. The rules went into effect on Friday and required everyone to be home by 10pm and stay there until 5am

The Canadian Association for Civil Liberties condemned the new measures, saying the government has not presented any evidence that a curfew will work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“A curfew is particularly problematic because it aims to empower police officers to detain and interrogate individuals simply to be out at certain times of the day,” Cara Zwibel, director of fundamental freedoms, said in a statement Friday night. of the association and acting general counsel. “The burden of these police detentions is likely to fall disproportionately on racist individuals and other marginalized groups.”

Quebec is the only province in Canada that uses a curfew as part of its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

In Ontario, meanwhile, public health officials reported 18,445 new cases on Saturday, beating Friday’s record of 16,713 new diagnoses. Ontario is one of several jurisdictions that has changed the availability of polymerase chain reaction testing for COVID-19 and as a result, public health warned that Saturday’s figures represent an “understatement”.

Twelve other Ontarians have died from COVID-19 since Friday, and another 85 are now in hospital, according to data released by Ontario Public Health. The data did not include the total number of hospitalizations.

Dr. Kevin Smith, president and CEO of the province’s University Health Network, posted on Twitter on Saturday about the “rapid and alarming rise” of hospital admissions. Tagging Health Canada, Smith asked how he could help get Paxlovid, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills, approved “immediately” “for urgent use”.

“We need this powerful tool in our arsenal yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter

Pandemic-era New Year’s celebration gatherings were visible across the country, but were particularly striking in Canada’s easternmost province.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the first province in Canada to sound in the new year and at normal times, entertainers will surely find a rampant New Year’s Eve crowd on George Street, an infamous strip of downtown St. Louis.

But on Friday night, the cobblestone strip was deserted; The bars and lounges in the province closed on December 23 after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increased the number of cases.

The province reported a record 442 new infections on Saturday – more than four times the peak reported during an outbreak of the Delta variant in February that sidelined the provincial election. Health Minister John Haggie announced in a Facebook post that he was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was being isolated at home.

“I know there are many families in the same situation and we will get through this,” Haggie wrote in his post.

There are 2,150 active cases reported with COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, but only one person has been hospitalized, officials said in a statement on Twitter.

Officials in Nunavut reported 50 new cases, including two new infections in the Chesterfield Inlet community. The territory is now battling COVID-19-confirmed infections in 10 of its communities and is awaiting testing to confirm infections in another, a government press release said Saturday.

“This COVID-19 outbreak is spreading faster and easier than any other we have experienced,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, head of public health at Nunavut in the announcement. “Nunavummi should be prepared for an increase in the number of cases and infections in each community.”

Earlier this week, Patterson expanded a “circuit breaker” blockade across the territory as the spread of COVID-19 infections pushed Nunavut’s healthcare system to a breaking point.

Manitobans started the new year with new isolation rules in place, requiring fully vaccinated residents who test positive for COVID-19 to be quarantined for five days instead of 10, even if their results came from a test of fast antigen.

Those who are not fully immunized should be isolated for 10 days.

