The New Year brings higher minimum wages in record numbers of states and cities

The new year brings new wage increases for hundreds of thousands of workers who make it the legal minimum allowed by local minimum wages, with a record number of cities, counties and states raising their hourly wage, many of them reaching or exceeding 15 dollars per hour.

According to a analysis issued this month by the National Draft Employment Law, or NELP, which protects low-wage and unemployed workers.

Other states and localities will follow suit later in the year 17 of them at $ 15 or more, according to NELP. However, 25 states and 56 municipalities will increase their minimum wage by 2022, a record high of 81 jurisdictions.

Higher wages come between the lack of workers and constant activism on the labor front. Next year will also mark the 10th anniversary of the base campaign by Fast food workers demanding $ 15 an hour and a union.

Although the minimum wage remains frozen in most of the country, the federal rate has been $ 7.25 since 2009, corporations including Hobby Lobby are raising wages, with the craft chain offering. $ 18.50 per hour for full-time workers from 1 January.

“In the face of a tight labor market, employers will need to act quickly in order to keep workers dissatisfied, “said Rebecca Dixon, CEO of NELP, in a declaration.

Those who will receive wage increases from Saturday include workers who now earn at least $ 12 an hour in three states: Arizona (which is raising the base rate to $ 12.80 from $ 12.15), Colorado (where the minimum is rising to $ 12.56 from $ 12.32) and Maine. (where it will be $ 12.75, an increase of 50 cents).

In Delaware and Illinois, two states are on course to pay workers at the bottom of the earnings scale $ 15.00 per hour by 2025, the hourly rate will increase to $ 10.50 and $ 12, respectively, when the new year comes.

The minimum wage in Ohio and South Dakota will increase by 50 cents when 2022 begins, raising the rate to $ 9.30 in the former and $ 9.95 in the latter.

The minimum wage in Connecticut is rising by one dollar to $ 14 an hour as of July 1, 2022. Low-wage earners now earning $ 10 an hour in Florida will also see an increase of $ 1 an hour on September 30, 2022.

Workers in Flagstaff, Arizona, will earn a minimum of $ 15.50 an hour when the new year begins, a level expected to be surpassed in a host of other cities and towns, most of them in California. In Sunnyvale, California, for example, workers will make a minimum of $ 17.10 an hour when 2022 begins.

SeaTac, Washington, is raising its living wage rate by 5.83% to $ 17.54, effective January 1, 2022. Mandatory annual adjustment is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wages and Employees for 12 months before September 1, city noted in announcing the new rate in November.

However, 20 states have not raised their wage levels above the federal level for more than a decade, with that minimum stalled at $ 7.25 an hour since Congress last raised it in July 2009. The federal wage the tip has remained at $ 2.13 since 1991.

Decades of inaction run counter to most of the public: A CBS News poll over the summer found that 71% of Americans support walking it. Another 17% believe the minimum should stay where it is, 4% think it should be less than $ 7.25 and 8% think the minimum should not exist.

Front line employees both food and retail workers have seen wages rise at their fastest pace in years, but rising prices mean they Seemingly powerful wage gains reach “pennies” per hour after including inflation, according to a analysis from the Brookings Institution.

“Living wages are closer to $ 18 an hour,” said Molly Kinder, an associate at Brookings Metro and co-author of a new payroll study for front-line workers.

If the minimum wage had kept pace with the growth of the US economy over the past 50 years, would be nearly $ 26 an hour today, or more than $ 50,000 a year in annual revenue, as one economist has noted.

“This is roughly what the minimum wage would be today if it had kept pace with productivity growth since its value peaked in 1968,” wrote Dean Baker, senior economist at the Left Center for Economic and Political Research, in the last one.blog post.

