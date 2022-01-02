No need to panic, follow the instructions for Covid: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Omicron situation

New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media on Sunday about the COVID19 situation in the city. During his speech, CM Kejriwal urged people not to panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to improve the spread of the virus. Calling the cases reported in Delhi in recent days ‘extremely mild’, Party leader Aam Admi informed, “COVID19 cases are growing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360 “Today, 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied every day. All cases are mild and asymptomatic.”Read also – Odisha government bans decision to reopen schools for grades 1 to 5 amid growing Covid cases

This comes a day after the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi surpassed the 2000 figure after seven months and recorded a massive increase in daily COVID-19 infections with 2,716 new cases on Saturday. This is the highest since May 21 and an increase of 51 percent from the previous day, while the positivity rate increased to 3.64 percent. Read also – Delhi: Amid rising Covid cases, 99 Lakh Rs collected as fine for rate violations on 1 January

The positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent from 0.55 percent on December 26th. The city on Saturday registered 351 Omicron cases. On Monday there were only 142 cases of the new COVID-19 variant. Of the 2,716 fresh infections recorded on Saturday, southern Delhi recorded the highest number of cases at 372, followed by the western district (356), the northwest (323), the southeast (314) and Central Delhi (278). Read also – UP prisons ban visitors from meeting prisoners amid rising COVID cases

11.45: The alarm includes restrictions such as a night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on a couple-by-couple basis and halving the capacity of seats on subway trains and buses, among others.

11.43: On Tuesday, DDMA had issued the “yellow alert” under the Graduated Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid an increase in cases following the appearance of the Omicron variant.

11.40: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on the other hand, said that so far, Covid’s situation in the national capital is under control. “The government of Delhi is ready to fight any variant of Covid with full force. “We have the right infrastructure to treat patients and stop the spread of Coronavirus.”

The Minister of Health earlier said that according to experts, the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant, so patients do not need to be hospitalized, adding that currently no patient with Omicron needs oxygen.

“Prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times,” he said.

“Delhi has adequate and sufficient infrastructure and vaccination centers to vaccinate 3 million people a day. The Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate adolescents aged 15-18. “We have a full reserve of booster doses available for vaccinating people in Delhi,” he said.

He claimed that given the ongoing situation, more than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for the children. All health workers are being properly trained and instructed in the treatment of Coronavirus. There is no specific treatment for different variants of the virus, he said.

“People are looking for the Omicron test these days. This is to inform them that information about Omicron is only needed by the government and policymakers, in order to ensure that the system works accordingly. “Patients will not know anything new about the variant, because the treatment process for the other variants is exactly the same as the Omicron variant,” he said.

GRAP is based on the degree of positivity (for two consecutive days), the cumulative number of new cases (over one week) and the average occupancy of the oxygenated bed (for one week) for four certain levels of alarms.

Following the “yellow notice”, further restrictions are placed on the advanced stages of “amber”, “orange” and “red” with a greater number of new cases and hospitalizations.