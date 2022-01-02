Asia sees China-centered RCEP trade bloc for pandemic recovery

Members of a China-based Asian trade bloc, which takes effect on January 1, hope the initiative, which includes about a third of world trade and business activity, will help them recover from the pandemic.

The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China, Japan, South Korea, and many other Asian countries. It does not include the US or India.

The agreement reduces tariffs on thousands of products, improving trade procedures and offering mutual advantages to member countries. It also addresses issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property and government procurement. But it has less stringent labor and environmental requirements than those expected from countries in the European Union or the smaller Trans-Pacific Partnership, which includes many of the same countries but not China.

The RCEP is expected to increase trade within the region by two percent, or $ 42 billion, both through trade growth and through trade diversification as tariff rules change, experts say.

The deal is a coup for China, by far the largest market in the region with more than 1.3 billion people.

Strange relationships

Beijing has had problems in the area over the years for one reason or another, said Oliver Farry, FRANCE 24s correspondent in Hong Kong. She has really failed to do her case very well in non-geopolitical terms and even previous economic initiatives like her highly acclaimed Belt and Street have been less successful than expected. So this has actually managed to create an unprecedented large trade deal with a number of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with which it has had many strange relationships, including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia.

Additional help will be needed: Two years of blockages, border closures, mandatory quarantines and other restrictions have cost millions of people their jobs, while also contributing to disruptions in production and transportation that are eroding supply chains around the world.

Countries facing outbreaks of the Omicron rapidly spreading coronavirus variant have stalled recent moves to reopen for international travel.

Regional economies shrank by 1.5 percent in 2020. They are back, with the Asian Development Bank forecasting seven percent growth this year, driven by the low figures of a year ago. But growth next year is expected to slow to 5.3 percent.

The pandemic slowed progress in ratifying the trade agreement for some countries.

China was the first to ratify the RCEP, in April, after it was signed in November 2020 at a virtual meeting of leaders from its 15 member states. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have not yet done so, though they are expected to ratify it soon. Myanmar, whose government was ousted by the military on February 1, has ratified it, but it is awaiting acceptance by other members.

Beijing is fully prepared for the new trade bloc, having already fulfilled 701 binding obligations for the RCEP, Chinese Deputy Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin said on Thursday.

"RCEP trade deal is a slow change of game"







The RCEP is of great importance in building new development models and a milestone in the opening up of our economy, Ren said, according to a transcript of a press conference on the ministry’s website. He said the bloc would bring member economies closer together and greatly increase confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Aid to developing countries

The China-initiated RCEP appeals to other developing countries because it reduces barriers to trade in agricultural commodities, manufactured goods and components, which make up the bulk of their exports. He says little about trade in services and companies’ access to operate in each other’s economies, which is what the United States and other developed countries want.

The RCEP would initially have involved about 3.6 billion people. Minus India, which withdrew, it still covers more than 2 billion people and close to a third of all trade and business activity.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, the updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement under Trump, covers slightly less economic activity, but less than one-tenth of the world’s population. The EU and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, the revised version of an agreement that former President Donald Trump rejected, are also smaller. The RCEP includes six of the remaining 11 CPTPP members.

Like any trade deal, RCEP has its opponents.

At a recent legislative hearing posted on YouTube, government officials urged Indonesian lawmakers to approve the RCEP, one of the three remaining trade agreements.

But Elly Rachmat Yasin, a member of a committee in charge of agriculture, environment, forestry and maritime affairs, asked Indonesia’s trade minister, Muhammad Lutfi, about the wisdom of Indonesia’s involvement, noting that India withdrew largely because of fear that Chinese imports will swamp its markets.

Lutfi responded that RCEP will help boost exports and attract additional inflows of up to $ 1.7 billion in foreign investment by 2040.

Philippine Commerce Secretary Ramon Lopez says he expects lawmakers there to ratify the pact in January, as he ran out of time to implement it in December, when the government was busy dealing with the aftermath of a typhoon that struck Dec. 16. leaving 375 people. dead and hundreds of thousands without adequate housing.

The trade bloc is expected to create many jobs in the service sector for workers in member countries, a major attraction for countries like the Philippines that rely heavily on remittances from migrant workers.

RCEP will increase GDP and reduce the incidence of poverty. “It will open up more market access to our exports and expand the sources of needed inputs that will improve the competitiveness of our manufacturing sector and exporters,” Lopez said.

There is no reason or logic for not ratifying the RCEP, “he said, adding that failure to do so would be catastrophic” as investors are likely to favor countries within the bloc.

