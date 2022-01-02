Fire destroys South African Parliament building in Cape TownExBulletin







Leon Knipe / AP

Leon Knipe / AP CAPE TOWN, South Africa Firefighters battled a large fire at the South African Parliament complex on Sunday that sent a dark plume of smoke and flames into the air over downtown Cape Town and caused several roofs of the building housing the national legislature to collapse. . The fire started on the third floor of an old building housing the office and spread to the National Assembly building, where the South African Parliament now stands, said Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. “The fire is currently in the rooms of the National Assembly,” De Lille told reporters at the scene. “This is a very sad day for democracy, because Parliament is the home of our democracy.” Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman Jermaine Carelse said no injuries were reported. Parliament closed for the holidays.

Jerome Delay / AP

Jerome Delay / AP Security guards initially reported the fire around 6 a.m., Carelse said, and 35 firefighters were at the scene. Some of them rose to the Cape Town skyline with a crane to sprinkle water over the flames from above. They were still fighting the fire more than six hours later. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was informed of the fire, De Lille said, but it was too early to speculate on a cause. She said authorities were reviewing the video camera footage. The Deputy Minister of State Security was also in the Assembly complex. Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula warned against speculation that it was a deliberate attack. “Until a report is given that there was an arson, we must be careful not to make suggestions that there was an attack,” she said. President Ramaphosa and many of South Africa’s top politicians were in Cape Town for the funeral service of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, which took place Saturday in the city’s St. George’s Cathedral, about a block away from the Parliament area. The area has three main sections, the original Parliament building completed in the late 1800s and two newer sections built in the 20th century.

Jerome Delay / AP

Jerome Delay / AP The fire initially focused on the old Parliament building, which is located behind the National Assembly, De Lille told reporters outside the gates of the Parliament complex. During that conference, she said firefighters “have the situation under control”, but the fire spread immediately afterwards and exploded the current Parliament building. Authorities feared that other parts of the buildings in the area could collapse due to the heat, while historic buildings inside could be damaged or destroyed. The upper part of the bright white National Assembly building had burned black as smoke billowed from its roof. “The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of strong heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse,” News24 quoted Carelse as saying. Police cordoned off the compound and closed the roads. Some of the blocked areas were close by where people had left flowers and other homage to Tutu. A huge fire on the slopes of the famous Table Mountain in Cape Town last year spread to the buildings below and destroyed part of a historic library at the University of Cape Town.

