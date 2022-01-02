Aussie favorites will thrill at Adelaide International | 2 January 2022 | All News News and Features | News and events

The Australian players are excited to start their seasons in Adelaide, where stars including John Millman and Ash Barty have already experienced the peak of their careers.

Adelaide, South Australia, 2 January 2022 | Darren Parkin

A string of Australian stars will be coming down to Adelaide over the next two weeks, with many of them bringing back fond memories of the city of churches.

The first of two Adelaide international events, a doubles match ATP and WTA, takes place from January 3-9 with two top ranked women from Australia to attend. Another ATP and WTA dual event starts on January 10th.

World number one Ash Barty is excited to return to Memorial Drive, where he lifted the trophy in 2020 with a straightforward victory over Ukrainian Darya Yastremska in the final.

The title was Bartys’s first WTA title on home soil and helped launch her semifinal at the Australian Open 2020.

Former Roland Garros champion and current Wimbledon champion, who is the leader in Adelaide, will automatically advance to the second round courtesy of the first round.

Are you ready? Welcome to 2022 and Adelaide International #AdelaideTenis pic.twitter.com/xIocCZfnIg – Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 1, 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic also starts her 2022 campaign in Adelaide, fresh from a better career season in which she won matches in all four leagues and made a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.

World No. 45 faces British veteran Heather Watson in her first round match this year.

Storm Sanders was another Australian who enjoyed a positive 2021 season, which was largely ignited by a great run in the Adelaide quarterfinals.

Sanders defeated Tomljanovic and world number 42 Yulina Putintseva before appearing with Swiss star Belinda Bencic. She faces a tricky first match against world number 14 Elena Rybakin, from Kazakhstan, this year.

Priscilla Hon started her 2020 season in Adelaide, before winning her first game at the Australian Open. Hon returns to Adelaide aiming to start a big year in its development.

The 23-year-old’s first opponent is two-time Wimbledon champion and former Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova.

I look forward to seeing our native stars in @AdelaideTennis this week Here are the R1 matches Main draw of single women: (1) Barty BYE

Tomljanovic v. Watson

(WC) Sanders v (7) Rybakina

(WC) Hon v Kvitova – TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 1, 2022

Adelaide will simultaneously host an ATP 250 event in the first week of January, with many Austrians making final preparations there ahead of the Australian Open.

Veteran John Millman returns to the scene of his heroism in the Davis Cup 2020 when he goes to court in Adelaide.

In March 2020, Millman entered Australian folklore Davis Cup, when he came out of a set twice in two days to kick off his place in the final with the victory over Brazil.

Millman, like many others, is enjoying his return to Australia after a grueling 2021 campaign.

“It’s always nice to start things in Australia,” said the 32-year-old Queenslander. “I have really good memories of Adelaide. The last time we were here, we managed to play some Davis Cup games, which was great.”

Millman faces a difficult task in the first round at home star Thanasi Kokkinakis, a participant in Adelaide International in 2022.

“He plays very well in Australia. “We know when he is in his game, when his body is good, mentally and physically he is fit, he can really play a high level of tennis,” Millman said.

While Adelaide-born Kokkinakis has not competed since October, Millman noted the South Australian Open 2021 strong run of the South Australian when he defeated Soonwoo Kwon, before losing to Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a four-and-a-half-hour marathon with five sets. testament of his ability to thrive at home.

“We saw how well he did at the Australian Open last year, really taking him to Tsitsipas, one of the best players in the game right now,” Millman said.

“I think it is a difficult test for Thanas. The first game of the year is always a bit tricky. You are always trying to find that sharpness, find your game. “I hope I can find my feet in it as soon as possible.”

Alex Bolt is another player with happy memories from Adelaide, with the first ATP quarter-final appearance recorded at the event in 2020. His performance included victory over talented German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Bolt made his Davis Cup debut on Memorial Drive a few weeks later, in the same match where Millman played.

In Adelaide this week, Bolt faces rising Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round.

Aleksandar Vukic will also start his 2022 season in Adelaide, facing US veteran Steve Johnson in the opening round.

Main draw of single men: Millman vs. (WC) Kokkinakis

(WC) Bolt vs. Cerundolo

(WC) Vukic vs. Johnson – TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 1, 2022

James Duckworth was another who went to Adelaide in 2020, reaching the second round with a win over Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

Duckworth will return to Adelaide for the second ATP event, as he represents Australia in the ATP Cup this week.

Having raised his ranking in the top 50 for the first time in 2021, he will be safe with the start of the 2022 season.