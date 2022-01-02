South Korean man crosses DMZ armed border on rare rampage to North Korea





A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare desertion toward North Korea, the South Korean military said Sunday. Main points: A search operation began after a person was discovered Saturday night at the DMZ

The husband’s well-being is not known at this time, but a notice was sent to the North Korean authorities seeking protection.

It is unusual for South Koreans to desert to the North, crossing the border that is considered illegal Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS]said to be conducting a search operation after they discovered the person around 9:20 pm local time Saturday on the east side of the Demilitarized Zone [DMZ]dividing the two Koreas. “We have confirmed that the person crossed the border of the military demarcation line around 22:40.[12:40am AEDT]and deserted to the north, “said JCS. The JCS said it could not confirm if the person was alive, but sent a notice to the North via a military hotline seeking protection. Prolonged North blockades and restrictions on inter-provincial movement have also pushed the number of North Korean deserters arriving in the South to an all-time low. ( Reuters: Kim Hong-Ji ) The border crossing, which is illegal in South Korea, came after North Korea carried out strict anti-coronavirus measures since closing the border in early 2020, although it has not confirmed any infection. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wraps up his 10th year in power with a speech North Korean leader Kim Jong Un closes his 10th year in power with a speech that mentions more tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States. Read more A public and political uproar erupted after North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea in September 2020, for which Pyongyang blamed antivirus rules and apologized. Two months ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared a national emergency and closed a border town after a North Korean deserter who said he had symptoms of COVID-19 illegally crossed the border into the North from the South. Prolonged North blockades and restrictions on inter-provincial movement have also pushed the number of North Korean deserters arriving in the South to an all-time low. Cross-border relations deteriorated as denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington stalled since a failed 2019 summit. South Korea and a U.S.-led UN force are technically still at war with North Korea since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-02/south-korean-crosses-armed-border-in-rare-defection-to-north/100735356

