WPS makes several arrests in the last days of 2021
Several people are facing charges after 48 hours in charge of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).
Winnipeg police said that on December 30, officers responded to an apartment building on Block 200 on Machray Avenue after someone reported that sounds of fighting were coming from inside a suite.
Upon arrival, a man opened the door for the officers, but they saw that he was covered in blood and that a second man was seriously injured inside.
The door was partially blocked by furniture, and the suspect left the door as officers tried to enter.
The WPS said that as officers entered, the suspect threw an item at them and armed himself with a machete, advancing toward the officers in a threatening manner.
The two officers placed their Tasers and the suspect was safely taken into custody.
The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Since then he has improved into unstable condition.
It is believed that the victim and the suspect are roommates. Members of the Serious Crimes Unit are continuing investigations.
Kevin Andrew Grier-Bruce, a 20-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged with:
– Serious attack
– Two counts of armed assault on a peace officer
– Carrying a weapon
– Non-compliance with a probation order
– Two charges of non-compliance with the condition of release
Grier-Bruce was remanded in custody. None of these allegations have been substantiated in court.
Pause and enter
Police said that around 11:50 p.m. Dec. 30, a WPS patrol unit was in the area of Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street when they observed a stolen sedan walking erratically.
WPS said officers tried to stop the vehicle in the downtown area, but the driver left at high speed.
AIR1 took control and maintained visual contact as the car passed through the areas of St. Boniface and St. Old.
At around 12:05 a.m., the stolen car slipped into another vehicle in the St. Louis area. Marys and Riel Avenue. The suspect fled, but was taken into custody; the driver of the other vehicle did not seek medical help.
The suspect was identified as Devon Allan Bath, a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg.
Investigators believed he was responsible for 21 burglaries at various businesses across Winnipeg between Nov. 11 and Nov. 30, 2021, which caused over $ 75,000 in property damage and theft, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for him.
Members of the High Crime Unit continued the investigation and linked it to 14 additional thefts that occurred at various businesses across Winnipeg during December 2021.
Bath is charged with:
– Flight while being pursued by the peace officer
– Dangerous operation of a transport
– Two counts of possession of property obtained from crime over $ 5,000
Possession of crime-acquired assets under $ 5,000
– Eight charges of Break and Enter on purpose
– Six Charges of Break Enter and Theft
– Non-compliance with the Probation Order
Bath was remanded in custody. None of these allegations have been substantiated in court.
Commercial robbery
Winnipeg police said on Dec. 31, at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a business on Portage Avenue block 900 for a report of a man who had stabbed a security guard after attempting to steal from a store.
Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, who was being restrained by security guards, and sent him into custody. The security guard was taken to the hospital in stable condition where he was treated and released.
The WPS said members of the Major Crimes Unit continued the investigation and it was believed the suspect broke the security guard with a drill after he was caught trying to steal jewelry.
Kurtis Adam Leclaire, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with:
– Robbery
– Carrying a weapon
He was remanded in custody. None of these allegations have been substantiated in court.
Damaged driving
Police said that on Dec. 31, around 8:45 p.m., WPS headquarters security staff observed a sedan moving erratically near the building.
A vehicle had passed through the transit corridor on Graham Avenue and on the sidewalk near the front lobby in the northwest corner.
The male driver drove dangerously around the building, slamming the two upper doors of the police garage and hitting a Winnipeg Transit bus.
Police said the man got out of his vehicle while he was still on the move and was arrested by the officers in charge.
A 41-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges of:
– Dangerous operation of a transport
– The operation of a transport while it is damaged to any degree by BAC or medicine or a combination of both
– Two counts of failure or refusal to comply with the request
– Riot Over 5000 dollars
– Two counts of wrongdoing under $ 5,000 / Obstruct on pleasure
He was released following a briefing. None of the charges have been substantiated in court.
