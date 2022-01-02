International News

United Arab Emirates

The first meeting of the year in Meydan

The first meeting of the year race at Meydan Racecourse saw Shahama (USA) (Munnings {USA) wins TDN Rising Star status with a 2.5l victory in the 1000 Guineas test of the UAE.

Dealing with traffic for most of the 1400-meter race, Shahama was able to get to the square with the remaining 300 meters and jumped from there to stay undefeated in two starts.

Seven miles is the minimum for her, she has a big step, winning rider Adrie de Vries told Thoroughbred Daily News. I was never in trouble, I was following William Buick’s horse, I was in the pocket, but she learned a lot today. “Today she did it the hard way.”

Filly is the half-sister of the champion and her former ship Look at Lucky (USA) (Smart Strike {USA}) and for multiple multiple stake winner Kensei (USA) (Mr. Greeley {USA}). The filling was bred in Kentucky by SF Bloodstock, which purchased its dam holding this filling in 2018.

United States

As time goes on he wins again in La Canada

It was the second victory in a row for the royal educated American Pharaoh (USA) girl Over time (USA) when it destroyed the G3 La Canada S. with a 13.5l expansion in Santa Anita.

As time passes let Park Avenue (USA) (Quality Road {USA) experienced how it felt to be at the top early in the 1700m race before taking the lead in the long run and leaving for its fourth fourth-tier stake victory. Park Avenue finished a clean second with 4.25l more Moonlight dOro (USA) (DOro Medal {USA}).

It’s very nice. I did not expect such a victory so easily. I hoped she would win, she did it right, and she liked it. A very easy victory, said co-owner Michael Tabor.

Neither Time Goes By is the latest for Broodmare Blue of the Year Get Charge Lady (USA) (Dehere {USA}). That mare produced the 3-year-old U.S. champion for 2013 Will take responsibility (USA) (Unbridled Song {USA}) and class 1 winner Merr Charge Indy (USA) (AP Indy {USA}) in addition to the three-time Class 1 winner’s dam and the ship’s sire Omaha Beach (USA) (War Front {USA) in addition to his full sister juvenile champion Take charge Brandi (USA) (Giants Causeway {USA}). Take Charge Brandi is also the dam of Saturday Jerome S. winner Courvoisier (US) (Tap {US}).

Fate gives LNJ double the cross-Pacific

It was a great day for the Foxwoods LNJ on both sides of the Pacific Ocean when lighthouseThe (s) victory (Mizzen Mast {USA}) at Flemington was followed in America by lucks (USA) (Kittens Joy {USA}) 3.25l victory at G3 Robert J. Frankel S. in Santa Anita.

A multi-stake runner, 5-year-old Luck was locked from the back of the field in the 1800-meter terrain race to run in the center of the stretch track and win by 3.25l. Bodhicitta (GB) (Displaying {GB}) held his nose forward Very unusual (USA) (Mucho Macho Man {USA}) online.

She is a very special character, said coach Richard Baltas. She was beaten last time due to slow fractions. They were not walking very fast today, but she ran as if we knew she was able to run. We are grateful to have such great pleasure and thank the ownership of Jaime Roth and LNJ Foxwoods for this excellent opportunity.

The winner of the 52nd classification shares for Kittens Joy (USA), Luck is out of the 3-win class Golden round (Ire) (Caerleon {USA}), which has produced four stock winners and seven stock performers in total. Gold Round is the half sister to the multiple champion Goldikova (Ire) (Anabaa {USA}) and Group 1 winner Galikova (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) among the six winning brothers of the group. Full sister stock of golden rounds Something born (Ire) is also the grandmother of the Australian stake winner See you in the spring (Siyouni {Fr}).

Newgrange directs Avenger exacta in Sham

A proprietary group that includes SF Racing and Starlight Racing and is called The Avengers without their cart Newgrange (USA) (Violence {USA}) wins G3 Sham S. in Santa Anita ahead of other Avenger runners Rockefeller (USA) (DOro Medal {USA}).

The victory left Newgrange unbeaten when he set the pace in the 1600-meter race before leaving 2.75 liters against Rockefeller with that calf standing in second place with a nose up. Oviatt class (USA) (Bernardini {USA}).

He had been training very well and working alongside Rockefeller (finished second and trained by Baffert). The quality is there. I am happy that we have a great team and we are moving forward with it. I thought Rockefeller would be a little closer. We need to understand where the two go from here, coach Bob Baffert said of his two best winners.

Winner of 35th stake for sire violence (USA), Newgrange is the grandson of the Class 2 winner Beautiful Chiarra (USA) (Truck Phone {USA}) who is also the grandmother of the class 2 winner Amalfi Sunrise (US) (Constitution {US}) and More than readys (USA) G3 United Arab Emirates 2000 Second Guinea Gotti (USA).

Omaha Beach Cousin produces the hopeful Derby

On a big day for the ship’s stallion family Omaha Beach (USA), his Champion half-sister saw son Courvoisier (USA) (Tapit {USA) earn 10 points on the Kentucky Derby Road with a 1.25l victory over Jerome S. Listed.

Making his stock debut with a start after breaking his daughter, Courvoisier stayed close to the lead before taking over late and staying focused on his task of keeping away Awake up (USA) (American Liberty {USA}) me Cooke Creek (USA) (Uncle Mo {USA}) finishing third.

He does everything right, said coach Kelly Breen. He just had to put it all together. He was very young in his first two races (before adding pulsars) and I think this is his start to move forward.

Courvoisier is the nephew of a half-sister for Sunday’s winning G3 La Canada S. Over time (USA) (Farohu American {USA) with his grandmother also producing the stallion of the Australian ship Spendthrift Omaha Beach. Courvoisier is the third foal for the US Champion for 2-year-old Filly for 2014 Take charge Brandi (US), which sold for US $ 1.15 million (US $ 1.58 million) in the recent November sales of Fasig-Tipton.

Dash Attack wins Smarty Jones

Just a few hours later Sir Alfred James (USA) (Munnings {USA) gave his father a 55th share winner, Dash attack (USA) gave him a hope in the Kentucky Derby with 2l wins in Listed Smarty Jones S. to earn 10 points Road to Kentucky Derby.

With a slow step only in the second start of his career, Dash Attack reached over 6l which gave the leaders in the middle of the race to win by 2l and stay undefeated. Barber Street (USA) (Race Day {USA) was a clear second with Ingniiti (USA) (Nyquist {USA}) a nose forward Kavod (USA) (Lea {USA}) for the third.

One of the two stock winners and three big winners of the day for the Munnings, Dash Attack is out of profit Hard spinning (USA) sea Cerce Cay (USA). That mare is the half-sister to the winners of many shares Song of Navarone (USA) (Fiery Song {USA}) and Hero of Celluloid (USA) (Glitterman {USA}).

Arrogate registers the winner of the first shares

The deceased Arrogated (USA) (Unbridleds Song {USA}) recorded a new milestone on Saturday when At least love and luck (USA) won Listed Ginger Brew S. at Gulfstream Park to become its first stock winner.

The victory was her second consecutive victory after breaking her daughter on the same track in November. Filly stayed under 2 liters behind the leader throughout the 1600 meter field race before doing enough to win by 0.5 liters. Ocean Safari (USA) (Temple City {USA).

Arrogate was euthanized in June 2020 due to illness after growing 139 pills in his third stud season. Filly is the third stock performer for the Canadian champion Drops of ash (USA) (Point Given {USA}), which also produced the Canadian champion Victory to Victory (US) (Exchange rate {US}). The family also includes set pegs Signaled (Ire) (Rock Of Gibraltar {Ire}), who competed in Australia from 2015 until his retirement in 2017.