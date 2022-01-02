Convincing consensus from local, national and international authorities on climate change





In a Different Climate Perspective, (12/19) Katie Tubb of the Heritage Foundation first claims that there are areas of uncertainty in our scientific sense of climate change. It then changes it to considerable uncertainty and then to great uncertainty, relying on the well-known assertion that the debate continues within the scientific community. Climate skepticism, she says, is well deserved. Readers should be aware that the United States Department of Defense disagrees. In October, he reported that rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and the more frequent, intense and unpredictable extreme weather conditions caused by climate change are exacerbating existing risks and creating new security challenges for U.S. interests. Americans can be sure that the DoD did its homework on this issue. Business Roundtable CEOs also disagree. There is a scientific consensus that the climate is changing and that human activities are contributing to that change, they say. Uncontrolled, climate change poses significant environmental, economic, public health and safety threats. The nations’ top business leaders would not risk the $ 7.5 trillion in revenue they oversee if climate science were not convincing. More:Guest opinion: Caring for people means caring for climate change More:Climate and Community: Saltwater intervention is a climate threat that few consider More:Worst manifestations of climate change are not inevitable, at least not yet Rapid global warming is the “biggest threat” to global public health, more than 200 medical journals recently stated, adding that without significant action to curb global warming, “catastrophic damage to health will be impossible. to return”. Not 10, not 20, not 50, but 200 magazines say so. In the front line of climate change, 470 climate mayors from both sides representing 48 states and 74 million Americans accept science and commit to taking effective action. The Red Cross, seeing the difficulties it is already causing, calls climate change a humanitarian crisis. Similarly, Habitat for Humanity says that climate change has far-reaching implications in more than 70 countries around the world where it operates. It’s one of the three defining issues of our era, says the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, citing the urgency of a crime thriller, saying climate change remains a clear and present threat. Locally, the FGCU claims, the world climate is changing and the impacts in Florida will be acute. Rising sea levels, declining water quality and acidification of the ocean can have a major negative impact on our health and tourism economy. The National Academy of Sciences, NASA, NOAA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Commodity Futures Trade Commission, the Smithsonian, and the American Meteorological Society all claim science in relation to man-made climate change. This is a convincing consensus from local, national and international authorities. Seeming tired of skepticism, Scientific American is candid: We are living in a climate emergency and we would say that. Resisting science and consensus, Ms. Tubb advocates against the rapid removal of fossil fuels and opposes any response that changes the economy. Once again, esteemed authorities, such as former Federal Reserve leaders and thousands of American economists, disagree. Adhering to sound economic principles, they say, by correcting a known market failure, a carbon tax will send a powerful price signal that utilizes the invisible market hand to steer economic actors toward a carbon future. low, and in the process most American families benefit financially. Congress has never come closer to passing a carbon tax than it does now, but it is by no means certain that they will. Whether as part of eventual “Build Better Again” legislation or a separate bill, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby continues to urge Congress to approve a carbon price, and we urge all citizens and local governments to encourage them as well. Our children and grandchildren depend on us to reduce the damage we do to the planet. On the eve of 2022, let us make claims of climate science uncertainty to rest and decide to take the necessary critical action now. Joseph Bonasia is a Citizens Climate Lobbys volunteer liaison with Senator Rick Scotts’s office.

