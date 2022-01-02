International
PIB opposes push for India ‘COVID vaccination’ more successful and bigger ‘compared to US, UK
Between the third wave of COVID-19 danger and the Omicron threat, misinformation about the same is raising alarm in the community. Recently, an international media agency claimed that India lost its COVID-19 vaccination target. On December 31, BBC published an article saying “How India lost its vaccination target”.
In response, the Bureau of Press Information (PIB) stated that the report was fraudulent and did not provide a complete picture. The PIB also claimed that the promotion of COVID vaccination in India has been one of the most successful and largest compared to many western developed countries with a significantly lower population base to vaccinate.
“Since the launch of the National Vaccination Movement against COVID on 16 January 2021, India has administered over 90% of the first dose and 65% of the second dose to its eligible citizens. In the effort, India has achieved some unprecedented achievements. in the world, including administering over 100 crores of doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crores of doses in a single day and administering 1 crores of doses per day in several cases “, said the Center.
In comparison, the US has vaccinated only 73.2% of the qualified population with the first dose and 61.5% with the second dose. Similarly, the UK has covered 75.9% of its population with the first stroke, while 69.5% of the population has received both strokes.
Comparison with developed countries for their vaccination of qualified population
- India: 90% (first dose), 65% (second dose)
- US: 73.2% (first dose), 61.5% (second dose)
- MB: 75.9% (first dose), 69.5% (second dose)
- France: 78.3% (first dose), 73.2% (second dose)
- Spain: 84.7% (first dose), 65% (second dose)
Har Ghar Dastak Vaccination Campaign
On November 3, the Har Ghar Dastak COVID-19 vaccination campaign was implemented to reach out to those who lost and abandoned qualified beneficiaries through door-to-door visits. “This has also resulted in an increase in first dose coverage by 11.6% since the launch of the campaign. While second dose coverage has increased by 28.9% in the same period,” PIB said.
Meanwhile, India will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 15 to 18 from Monday, January 3rd. Pre-dose administration, also called booster dose, for healthcare workers and those 60 and older will start on January 10th.
