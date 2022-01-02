Network users fascinated as International Space Station shares photos of the first sunrise of 2022





Network users were stunned after the International Space Station shared on Twitter stunning photos of the first sunrise of 2022. The photos are a visual treatment, with the variation of shades emanating from the sun, glamorous clouds and distinct horizontal nuances that leave the user fascinated. “Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12:00 GMT, “read the caption of the Twitter post. Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day and they officially started 2022 at 12:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/ConanYAhPm International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 1, 2022 Network users were amazed when they saw the pictures. “Those pictures worth a thousand words Thank you 2022 Happy New Year ISS”, commented a user. Very delightful! And so beautiful.

Are you wondering what things will look like at 20:22, on the first day * of 2022 ??

Happy New Year! * The first day of Vancouver BC. Catherine Mack (@catobie) January 1, 2022 Those pictures that are worth a thousand words Thank you

2022 Happy New Year ISS (Ruben Navarro Wahl GL GLOBAL NEWSLETTER RN77 (@ NewsRn77) January 1, 2022 I was thinking about this last night, the ISS saw 16 sunrises from space which means many times celebrating a new year. Maria Barahona (@MariaFBarahona) January 1, 2022 The International Space Station orbits at a distance of 354 kilometers (220 miles) above the ground. The spacecraft completes a trip around the earth every 92 minutes. Traveling at a speed of 27,700 km (17,200 miles) per hour, astronauts present at the space station experience 15 to 16 sunrises and sunsets each day, according to the Earth Observatory. “Space walkers experience a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes and

“@cquantumspin asks if they feel temperature changes in their costumes,” the ISS wrote on Twitter in September last year. Space walkers experience a sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes and @cquantumspin asks if they feel temperature changes in their costumes. #Ask NASA | https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/R8ZjQcpQyr International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 12, 2021 The astronauts aboard the ISS had shared a festive message before Christmas. The crew members shared a special holiday message on Twitter, explaining what Christmas means to each of them and reflecting on their childhood memories. Astronauts on the space station share their thoughts about spending holidays in Earth orbit. pic.twitter.com/SxnH00K5pH International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 20, 2021

