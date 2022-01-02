Moscow uses the status of ‘foreign agent’ to harass and persecute opponents

Russia’s recent designation of Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a prominent member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, as a “foreign agent” highlights the comprehensive scope of the vaguely defined label and its effectiveness as a tool against critics of President Vladimir Putin.

The government can label donkeys if it wants to! This was the reaction of Tolokonnikova, a founding member of the protest rock band Pussy Riot, to the December 30 decision by President Vladimir Putin’s government to label her a “foreign agent.”

In addition to Tolokonnikova, four other people including well-known Russian satirical writer Victor Shenderovich and art collector and op-ed columnist Marat Gelman were also added to the list by the Russian justice ministry.

None of the other young “foreign agents” responded with the same sense of provocation as Tolokonnikova, a 32-year-old activist already sentenced to prison in 2012 for her participation in an anti-Putin show at Christ’s Cathedral. Moscow. Savior.

On social networks, she posted a photo where she is seen pointing her middle finger and promising that she will not respect the official duties of “foreign agents”.

Pussy Riot said they will appeal in court and will not abide by the rules for tagging social media posts.

Two from Pussy Riot, Nadya Tolokonnikova and Nika Nikulshina, were added to the government list of "foreign agents"



‘Stigmatizing label’

Every person labeled as a foreign agent must register and provide details of all his / her activities and finances every six months. Their publications, including all social media messages, should begin with a long official message confirming their status as a foreign agent.

Tolokonnikova’s lively response may give the impression that this status can be easily dismissed, but that is far from the case. “It is a very stigmatizing label. In Russia, it is compared to the status of ‘enemy of the people’ under Stalin,” explained Elena Voloshin, FRANCE 24 correspondent in Russia.

Andrei Zakharov, a Russian journalist, went into exile on December 27, he saidin a videohe could no longer bear the pressure of “unprecedented surveillance” under which he had been since he was appointed “foreign agent” last October.

The status could have very concrete consequences for those on the list of the Russian justice ministry. In December, Russia’s Supreme Court ordered the dissolution of the Memorial, one of the most active and oldest human rights groups in Russia. Memorial was originally added to the blacklist in 2016 for receiving international funding. The court based its decision on what were assessed as “repeated violations” of the obligations of “foreign agents”. In her closing remarks, the prosecutor accused the group of creating a false image of the country as a “terrorist” state.

Tease and muzzle opponents

The term “foreign agent” carries a Soviet-era stain on Russia, suggesting Cold War espionage. The law was passed in 2012 to mark externally funded nonprofits, but was expanded in 2017 to include independent media and individuals. This update of the law came as revenge against the state-backed broadcaster, Russia Today, who was told to register as a foreign agent in the US.

Two years later, Moscow expanded its definition of etiquette when it decided that individual journalists and not just organizations could also be considered “foreign agents.” Since December 2020, activists with links to overseas funding sources have also been caught online.

Moscow initially justified the passage of the law as merely a Russian version of a similar regulation in the US. “This law does not prevent anything. It is not mandatory and only serves to improve transparency in public life in Russia,” Putin said at the time.

For some time, the Russian government took care not to be too serious in this area. “But since 2014 and the annexation of Crimea, Moscow has really started to use this law much more often,” Voloshin said. Putin’s opponents quickly realized that the status of foreign agent would be used as a means to harass and harass them.

The Kremlin has been careful not to define exactly what constitutes a “financial relationship with a foreign country.” “The ambiguity and breadth of the wording of the law and regulatory norms leads to many ambiguities that the Ministry of Justice does not clarify,” notes OVD-Info, a Russian media outlet also dubbed a “foreign agent.” November 2021 Report.

Simple actions like joining a press trip organized by a foreign entity, receiving gifts from friends living abroad or winning an award at an international competition expose individuals to the label, OVD-Info noted.

As of September 2021, a financial connection with a foreign country does not even seem necessary. FSB, the Russian intelligence service,published a document thatincludes about 60 topics related to the military sector that can earn a journalist the status of a foreign agent if he or she is working on any of the issues listed. These include corruption in the military, the development of new weapons or the morale of troops.

In this context, it is not surprising that the list of foreign agents has grown from less than 20 organizations and individuals in 2019 to more than 110 by the end of 2021. For some, the number of foreign agents assigned is a measure of the intensity of witch-hunting against Putin’s opponents. “The more repression there is, the more names are added to the list,” Voloshi concluded.

Having your name on the list “is very restrictive from a logistical and operational point of view,” Voloshin explained. Individuals should report quarterly to detail their activities, to show how much money they have received from abroad and how it has been spent.

“I no longer have a private life, because the justice ministry knows absolutely everything about me, down to the brand of tampons I use. I have to fill out 84 pages of forms every three months to justify all my expenses,” said journalist Lyudmila. Savitskaya, who found herself included in the list of foreign agents in late 2020.

Entering ‘a minefield’

Another obligation for these individuals is that they must specify in all their publications books, newspapers, business cards, posts on social networks that they are “foreign agents”. Failure to do so could lead to fines, imprisonment or imprisonment, in the case of NGOs such as Memorial or media outlets.

One of the discriminatory consequences of the law is, for example, the inability of foreign agents to use Twitter, writes OVD-Info. The maximum length of a Tweet is 380 characters, but the length of the official agent’s official tag is 220 characters. This leaves only 60 characters left for the post.

“This law is a weapon that is even more effective because it can be used retroactively,” said Mark Galeotti, a security expert in Russia, in an interview with FRANCE 24. From a governmental point of view, the main interest of this law is “that weakens the interested parties,” he noted.

“Once you are on the list, you become vulnerable to other types of attacks, especially judicial ones, because there are so many new obligations that you have to follow,” he said.

In other words, when you are assigned as a foreign agent, you are entering a minefield “, said Dmitry Treshchanin, editor of Mediazona, a news website in the list, during aroundtable discussionunder this status aired on YouTube in November 2021.

According to Treshchanin, the key to his power is his ambiguity. “We do not understand the law and the justice minister does not understand how to implement it,” Treshcani said. In fact, no one, not even its creators, has any idea how it should work. And this is in fact essential to the law itself, it was written in such a way that it could be interpreted in any way.

