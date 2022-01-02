COVID-19 in Ottawa: Top Doc Supports Keeping Schools Open

The Ottawa Medical Officer says she supports keeping schools open, despite calls from teachers’ unions and others to shut them down amid the rampant spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant.

Representatives from several teachers’ unions in Ottawa write an open letter to Dr. Vera Etches on Friday, urging her to use her authority as a medical officer to order the temporary closure of schools until additional security measures are put in place, including access to N95 Masks for staff and students, better filtering of air in classrooms and priority for amplifiers for education staff and older students.

However, in a statement Sunday, Dr. Etches said she does not support closing schools.

“While I await further guidance from the province on reopening schools and measures to limit broadcasting in the community, I am currently in support of the return of schools,” she wrote. “I have appreciated the evidence and recommendations from my healthcare colleagues that being in school is best for the children, young people, families and the health of our community at large.”

The province delayed the resumption of school this week by two days. The school boards that were scheduled to resume classes on Monday will now resume on Wednesday.

Etches says the evidence suggests that schools are not a promoter of COVID-19 in the community.

“The information we have from all over the pandemic is that open schools are not a major reason for the worsening pandemic spread. In Ottawa, in December, with the Omicron variant circulating, data showed that COVID-19 rates increased. “in the community much faster than in the school population. Many of the COVID-19 introductions to schools were related to transmission from out-of-school social and sports activities,” she said.

OPH is recommending keeping contacts to a minimum, including a break in internal contacts and team sports while Omicron is spreading.

Etches has long been an advocate of keeping schools open for reasons involving the mental health of students and parents.

“If schools are not reopened, there is a possibility that this could result in more indoor child gatherings and more community broadcasting, as parents and guardians may need to rely on others to observe children. “for work or for their mental health, which we saw with the previous COVID-19 waves,” she said.

“While schools in general are unlikely to be more dangerous to children than the contacts they have in the community, we know there will be damage from school closures. Children and young people are lagging behind in social development and They have more mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders, hospitalization.Parents and carers also report high levels of stress when schools close and their ability to work is affected. “Open schools continue to be a major pandemic target for the health of children and young people. The school is an essential service.”

Etches stressed that keeping COVID-19 out of school depends on proactive control and keeping children at home when they experience symptoms.

Etches responded to some of the requests in the open letter from the unions, demanding N95 and vaccination priority. She recommends three-layer masks that fit well and can be worn all day for both children and educators, and she says the city is working to expand access to vaccines.

“Some have suggested keeping schools closed until all children and young people are fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, with an 8-week interval between doses and 61% of children 5-11 years old immunized with one dose at this time, this deadline “It would mean a lot of school absenteeism, which causes known damage,” she said. take the first and second doses. Also, the team is working to create a way to focus on child care immunization and education. booster dosing staff, while continuing to focus on increasing the rate of booster vaccine coverage in older adults. “

Etches says the Ottawa Public Health goals during Omicron’s growth are to focus on minimizing serious outcomes and straining the health care system and maintaining essential services.

“I will continue to listen to the questions and concerns that people raise and work to see us on this wave. Concerns about the health of the entire population and all aspects of health related to infection and mental health continue to be our priority. “