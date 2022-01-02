COVID-19 in Ottawa: 2 more deaths, 1 more in ICU on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Sunday’s update represents data worth two days, as there was no local update on New Year’s day.

Two people between the ages of 70 and 89 died from COVID-19, bringing the number of local deaths to 623 inhabitants since the onset of the pandemic.

There is another person in the ICU with COVID-19 in Ottawa, but the total number of people in the hospital has remained stable since Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 2,425 new cases in the last two days, although with limited availability available from the province, these cases are likely to be under count. The number of known active cases is over 8500.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ottawa is 849, up from 576.9 at this time last week and from 51.7 four weeks ago.

Ontario health officials reported 16,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province on Sunday, as well as 16 other deaths due to the disease.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says at least 1,117 people are currently in hospital because of COVID-19, but not all hospitals report their data over the weekends, so the number may be higher. There are 224 patients with COVID-19 at the ICU in Ontario.

Vaccination status of infected individuals and hospitalized patients was not available on Sunday.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (December 25 to December 31): 566.5 (out of 483.2)

Position rate in Ottawa (December 24 to December 30): 28.5 percent

Reproduction number (seven-day average): 0.92

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 893,009 (+1,129)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 821,546 (+794)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 296,636 (+28,809)

Percentage of population aged five and over with at least one dose: 90 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 83 percent

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTAVA

There are 8,593 known known cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 7,166 cases on Friday. With the testing capacity of COVID-19 strained, the actual number of active cases is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health reported 996 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the past two days. The total number of coronavirus cases resolved in Ottawa is 35,311.

The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

There are 21 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday with an active COVID-19 infection, unchanged from Friday.

There are four people in the ICU, out of three.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 1

50-59: 1

60-69: 2

70-79: 6 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 8 (2 in ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTAWA ACCORDING TO THE AGE CATEGORY

Sunday’s data represent two-day figures, as there was no update on New Year’s Day.

0-9 years: 273 new cases (total 4116 cases)

10-19 years old: 369 new cases (6190 total cases)

20-29 years: 559 new cases (total 10129 cases)

30-39 years: 375 new cases (total 7043 cases)

40-49 years: 353 new cases (5903 total cases)

50-59 years old: 291 new cases (5001 cases in total)

60-69 years: 139 new cases (total 2805 cases)

70-79 years: 38 new cases (1437 cases in total)

80-89 years: 20 new cases (total 1025 cases)

90+ years old: 4 new cases (597 cases in total)

Unknown: 5 new cases (8 cases in total)

Variants of concern

Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,849

Total Beta Cases (B.1.351): 513

Total Case Range (P.1): 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1713

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 266

Total variants of anxiety / mutation cases: 15,374

Deaths related to variants / mutations: 124

* OPH notes that VOC trends and mutations should be treated with caution due to the different time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results can be completed in batches and data corrections or updates may result in changes in counting cases that may differ from past reports.

CASES WITH COVID-19 ABOUT THE REGION

These figures are from the daily epidemiological summary of COVID-19 Public Health in Ontario and represent data worth only one day, compared to the two-day figures reported by OPH above.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 372 new cases

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 195 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 313 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 228 new cases

Renfrew County Health Unit: 109 new cases

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions and outbreaks in communities in Ottawa.

Explosions in the community:

Sport and recreation Recreation: An explosion

Workplace Recreation: An Explosion

Restaurant in the workplace: An explosion

Workplace Services: An Explosion

Schools and childcare facilities currently experiencing outbreaks:

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School (November 24)

Approved Child Care Services at a Garderie Providence Center (December 16)

Alain Fortin Catholic Primary School (December 17)

Montfort Catholic Primary School (December 17)

Childcare Licensed by Fallingbrook (December 18)

Childcare Farm Board Licensed (December 20)

Sainte-Geneviève Catholic Primary School (December 20)

MIFO Approved Child Care Center – Chapel Hill (December 20)

Paul-Desmarais Catholic High School (December 21)

Pierre-Savard Catholic High School (December 21)

Gisèle-Lalonde Public High School (December 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (December 21)

Terre-des-Jeunes Catholic Primary School (December 22)

Andrew Fleck Home Care Licensed – Orleans (23 December)

Eastern Star Catholic Primary School (December 23)

Sainte-Bernadette Catholic Primary School (December 23)

Childcare Licensed Port – Kanata (December 23)

Childcare licensed by Churchill Carling (December 24)

Dow’s Lake Childcare Licensed (December 24)

Montessori by Brightpath Childcare Licensed (December 25)

Child Care Licensed by the Forest Valley Program (December 26)

Portia Learning Center Licensed Child Care Center (December 28)

Camp A-29425 (December 28)

Center Parascolaire Alpha – Center Based Licensed Child Care (December 31) NEW

Health care and crowded environments experiencing outbreaks: