Stick goal storm shakes Jackets 7-4 | News, Sports, Work





COLUMBUS – Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and Carolina Hurricanes had their last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 time frame of the third game to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They scored five goals in this period. “That was special,” tha Lorentz. “Sometimes you get a game where a team is a little bit down and out or not taking breaks, then suddenly you get one and stick to the game plan and good things happen and that’s what happened. “After two periods we regrouped a bit. We said, ‘We are there. Once we get the other one next to him, the flood gates can open ‘and they certainly did. Ethan Bear scored at 10:50 of the third game and scored 5-4 and Lorentz scored 6-4 at 11:59 as part of the kick. Andrei Svechnikov scored in the empty net at 17:30 for the final score. Nino Niederreiter also scored, and Seth Jarvis and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Hurricanes. Gustav Nyquist in his 600th NHL game scored shorthand and had an assist for the Blue Jackets (15-14-1). Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist and defenders Zach Werenski and Adam Boqvist also scored for Columbus. “When it was 4-0, I never felt comfortable with the way that game was played.” said Columbus coach Brad Larsen. “They kept coming and we had no answer for that.” Daniil Tarasov made 31 receptions in two periods for the blue jackets before coming out with an injury to his lower body. Elvis Merzlikins made 11 receptions in the third period. The Hurricanes scored seven goals in a row to clear a four-goal deficit for the second time in the franchise’s history. The Hartford Whalers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 on January 19, 1989. “This is special for this team. “There is no doubt that we did not think we would win.” said Skjei. Columbus led 3-0 after the first half with Werenski and Boqvist scoring before Nyquist’s goal. Werenski scored 1-0 6:54 with a comeback after a brilliant move around Brett Pesce in the left lap for his sixth goal. Boqvist took seventh at 12:30 with a midfield kick by Nyquist that lifted him. Nyquist led 3-0 to the Blues at 18:04. Carolina goalkeeper Antti Raanta rose after six receptions in the first half. Frederik Andersen made eight receptions during the last two periods. Texier made it 4-0 at 8:39 of the second period before Lorentz redirected a shot by Tony DeAngelo at 9:11 to make it 4-1. “They just keep playing and play the way they want to play and that’s what they did tonight.” said Werenski. “They just came and went.” records The Hurricanes had their first period with five goals since scoring five in the second in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on January 23, 2019. NEXT Carolina: Hurricanes Expect Calgary Flames on Friday. Columbus: Blue Jackets Expect Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

