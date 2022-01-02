International
Smartmouth Brewing joins international cooperation efforts to support women, people of color in the beer industry
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing announced in December that it will begin production of Brave Noise Pale Ale as part of an international collaboration that supports women, blacks and indigenous people of color, and LGBT people across the beer industry.
The founders of the Brave Noise collaboration say it is about providing inclusive, safe environments and solidarity with survivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault and harassment within the industry.
“Being part of this collaboration and movement takes to heart who we are at Smartmouth,” said Porter Hardy, co-founder and president of Smartmouth Brewing. “We have some women in managerial roles, in fact they are more than men and we constantly strive to be a place that listens to and respects all individuals. Regardless of race, gender or sexuality, we are all human beings and deserve respect and a “It’s a safe environment. It’s time for our industry to come to terms with this important and necessary change.”
Smartmouth will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from the sale of Brave Noise Pale Ale to YWCA South Hampton Roads “to help their work strengthen social movements that eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice and dignity for all”.
In addition, the brewery will post its code of conduct in its tasting rooms, along with the promise to keep all employees, vendors, partners and visitors to those standards.
Smartmouth joins four other Virginia breweries, including Oozlefinch Beers and Blending in Hampton, in the production of Brave Noise.
